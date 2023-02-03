Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Milton chamber members take part in Culinary Coast workshop
The Milton Chamber of Commerce was well represented at Southern Delaware Tourism’s Culinary Coast workshop held Jan. 30 at The Starboard restaurant in Dewey Beach. Southern Delaware Tourism is working hard to promote Sussex County as a premier Mid-Atlantic culinary destination through its Culinary Coast marketing and public relations initiatives.
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in Delaware
DELAWARE - Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. Here are a few of our favorites:
tourcounsel.com
Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland
The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi top open new Delaware store, reopen Florida location battered by hurricane
Aldi’s nationwide expansion continues Thursday as it readies for a new store opening in Delaware as well as a reopening of a Florida location hit by last October’s Hurricane Ian. The discount grocer’s new store will be located at 696 N. Dupont Blvd. in Milford, Delaware. “Our...
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery
If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants in Delaware
In Hockessin, DE, Crownery Chinese Restaurant serves traditional and contemporary Asian cuisine. The menu includes Peking duck, egg rolls, and General Tao chicken. Authentic Chinese food relies on abundant leafy vegetables, fresh seafood, and poultry. The Crownery in Hockessin specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine with hearty, fresh vegetables and protein. It's a far cry from the American-style Chinese dishes you'll find in a mall food court.
Delaware's Bishop Aretha Morton dies at 85
Black bunting was draped over the sign at Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral in Wilmington where Bishop Morton was their longest-serving pastor.
98online.com
Marylanders dip into cold Chesapeake Bay for 2023 Polar Bear Plunge
Thousands of Marylanders plunged Saturday into the Chesapeake Bay for the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge, all in support of Special Olympics Maryland. | DONATE: Polar Bear Plunge 2023 — or, text “PLUNGE” to 243725. Those who ran into the waters included people from the 98 Rock team,...
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
delawaretoday.com
ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware
The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Delaware actor finds success after clowning with Tom Hanks in ‘A Man Called Otto’
For your first Hollywood role, you can’t get much better for a scene partner than Hollywood legend Tom Hanks. That’s the experience Delaware’s Julian Manjerico got in his first film role opposite Hanks in “A Man Called Otto.”. After getting his start in small Delaware theater...
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maryland Will Make You Shiver Uncontrollably
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maryland Will Make You Shiver Uncontrollably. Maryland covers about 12,406 square miles and is surrounded by coastal water. The stunning land has three major regions: the Piedmont plateau, Atlantic Coastal Plain, and the Appalachian Mountains. But what is the coldest temperature in Maryland?. Maryland’s...
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in Delaware
A well-known and rapidly expanding grocery store chain is opening another new location in Delaware. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be celebrating the grand opening events for its newest Delaware supermarket location in Milford, according to the company's website.
WDEL 1150AM
U.S. global leadership and what it means to Del. to be examined during Monday summit
Delaware's role as a global economic player, as well as opportunities and challenges will be examined Monday at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Mid-Atlantic Regional Summit in Wilmington, according to Senator Chris Coons, D-Del. Previous studies have found that more than one in five jobs in Delaware is dependent on...
New Delaware landlord obligations and tenant remedies act enacted
DOVER, DE. - The state of Delaware has recently passed a new act to amend Title 25 of the Delaware Code relating to landlord obligations and tenant remedies. The act, enacted by the General Assembly of the State of Delaware, aims to provide tenants with an additional mechanism to encourage the repair of dangerous defects in residential dwelling units. The defects targeted by this act are those that materially interfere with the health or safety of tenants or the use and enjoyment of the premises.
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Maryland With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Tacos, burritos, tortas, (and even burgers?!) await at the following restaurant in Maryland. Although this local eatery is known for its Mexican cuisine, it also offers an extensive burger menu, and the burgers receive rave reviews. Read on to learn more and consider trying these surprisingly delicious burgers in Maryland.
delawarepublic.org
DNREC signs agreement with Department of Agriculture to cooperate on wetland preservation
DNREC and Delaware’s Department of Agriculture formalize a partnership this week to map, collect data on and collaborate to preserve wetlands across the state. The two agencies have worked together on wetland conservation and restoration efforts for well over a decade, but DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says he and his counterparts at the Department of Agriculture are putting this partnership in writing to ensure it continues through future administrations.
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
