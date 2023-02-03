San Angelo ISD celebrates Central High School and Lake View High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) for earning the highest overall unit assessment rating of Exceeds Standards during their JROTC Headquarters Unit Inspections in January 2023. The Bobcat and Chief JROTC units now proudly display the “Distinguished Unit with Merit” ribbon on their uniforms.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO