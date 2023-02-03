Read full article on original website
Linde to invest $1.8 billion to supply clean hydrogen to OCI’s blue ammonia project on the U.S. Gulf Coast
Linde plc (Guildford, U.K.) announced that it has signed a long-term agreement to supply clean hydrogen and other industrial gases to OCI N.V.’s (Amsterdam, the Netherlands) new world-scale blue ammonia plant in Beaumont, Texas. Linde will build, own and operate an on-site complex which will include autothermal reforming with...
Toray to expand product capacity for PPS resin in South Korea
Toray Industries, Inc. (Tokyo) announced that wholly owned subsidiary Toray Advanced Materials Korea Inc. will increase annual production capacity for TORELINA polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resin by 5,000 metric tons at a plant in Gunsan, South Korea, from December 2024. The Toray Group’s combined PPS manufacturing capacity at this facility and the Tokai Plant in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, would thereby rise to a world-leading 32,600 metric tons annually.
NextChem acquires continuous chemical-recycling process from Biorenova
Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. (Milan, Italy) announced that its subsidiary NextChem S.p.A. has signed an agreement with Biorenova S.p.A. to acquire, scale up and industrialize the proprietary CatC technology, a continuous chemical recycling process to recover monomers (building blocks for the plastic value chain) with ultra-high levels of purity from sorted plastic waste, particularly Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA, commonly plexiglass). NextChem intends to scale up CatC’s industrialization in the plexiglass market, while progressively expanding its application to other value-added plastics, as this technology could also be suitable for the depolymerization of polystyrene, a largely used plastic with numerous industrial applications from food packaging to electronics and automotive, among others. Moreover, a further optimization of the technology could allow to address the even larger polyolefins market.
Solenis acquires Peru-based Grand Invest Group
Solenis (Wilmington, Del.) completed the acquisition of the stock of the Grand Invest Group on February 6, 2023. As part of the acquisition, Solenis will acquire all Grand Invest Group operating assets, including key strategic production and warehousing facilities. Headquartered in Lima, Peru, the Grand Invest Group serves a range...
Covestro starts up chlorine plant in Spain
Covestro AG (Leverkusen, Germany) has successfully started up a new world-scale facility for the production of chlorine in Tarragona, Spain. It is the first world-scale production plant for chlorine based upon the highly innovative and energy efficient ODC (oxygen depolarized cathode) technology invented by Covestro and its partners. The new plant ensures an efficient, sustainable and independent supply of chlorine and caustic soda to MDI production in Tarragona. This will strengthen the European production network for MDI – a precursor for the manufacture of rigid polyurethane foam used to insulate refrigeration appliances and buildings. The 200 million euro investment has created 50 new jobs on site.
