I want to thank the citizens of Prowers County and the folks up and down the front range for the most rewarding adventure called the Tri-State 9/11 Tribute journey! For the last eleven years we have upheld a commitment to thank our 1st Responders and military for their unselfish service to our country and community. Each of these heroes have made a personal sacrifice and accepted the risk of the unknown.

PROWERS COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO