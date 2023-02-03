ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

CBS Austin

Wyoming welcomes visitors to their unique WYO Winter Rodeo!

Something Texas and the state of Wyoming have in common is the fun and excitement of the rodeo. It's the official sport of Wyoming. and while most traditional rodeo events take place during the summer months, there's a special twist on the sport in the wintertime. It involves an event that combines two of Wyoming's favorite activities: horseback riding and skiing! Shawn Parker, Executive Director of Visit Sheridan, is here to tell us more.
WYDOT Announced Retirements of Longtime Maintenance Workers

WYDOT District 5-Northwest Wyoming honored a pair of its longtime maintenance workers this past Thursday, as Neil Thomas (second from left) and Shane Pugh (second from right) retired after decades of public service to the State of Wyoming. Thomas was joined in the photograph by his wife, Jennifer (left), District 5 Engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin (center) and Pugh and Crystal Cason at the retirement luncheon. Pugh, of Hudson, is the retiring maintenance foreman in Riverton, and Thomas, of Riverton, the retiring heavy equipment operator in Riverton. Best of luck to both men and their wives in their retirements.
Shoshone Tribe Changes Mind, Will Not Make Hunting Pact With Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The government of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe has changed its mind about establishing an off-reservation hunting agreement with the state of Wyoming. The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2019 decision Herrera vs. Wyoming ruled that Crow Tribal members and Shoshone Tribal...
Wyoming State Flower Adopted February 1917

The practice of choosing a flower to represent each state started in 1893 during the Chicago World Exposition. During the event, the group World’s Congress of Representative Women at the exposition’s “Women’s Building”, brought up the idea of creating a National Garland composed of flowers representing each state.
Aaron Turpen: Belize is the Wyoming of Central America

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I recently visited Belize and found the culture and circumstances of that country to be very familiar. Especially in driving habits and general attitude. Getting stuck in a traffic jam there because of a horse made me think of home. Belize...
Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joy Harjo wrote in her poem “Perhaps the World Ends Here,” that “The world begins at a kitchen table.”. She’s right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don’t know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit (2023)

Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
Scientists Say People In Colder Climates May Live Longer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s no doubt that Wyoming the January cold and signature Wyoming winds make winter in the Cowboy State downright frigid. But that might just work in our favor, according to a recent study that says the “refrigerator effect” might help...
Governor’s push to restore management of grizzly bears to state clears key hurdle

(Cheyenne, WY) – In January of 2022, the State of Wyoming, under Governor Mark Gordon’s leadership, petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to delist the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) grizzly bear population. Yesterday, the Service completed its initial review of that petition and found that the grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem may warrant removal from the list of endangered and threatened wildlife. The Service will now initiate a 12-month status review of the GYE grizzly bear. If the removal of the GYE grizzly bear is warranted, management authority will be given to the State of Wyoming.
Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled “Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
