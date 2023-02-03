Read full article on original website
[PODCAST] Governor Mark Gordon Chats About Economy, Cannabis, and Culture Wars in Wyoming
Governor Mark Gordon stopped by the Townsquare Media building in Casper to talk on the Report to Wyoming podcast. We chat about many things. We first address that he is a girl dad, and his advice to all you other girl dads out there is this: "Listen a lot." "Every...
CBS Austin
Wyoming welcomes visitors to their unique WYO Winter Rodeo!
Something Texas and the state of Wyoming have in common is the fun and excitement of the rodeo. It's the official sport of Wyoming. and while most traditional rodeo events take place during the summer months, there's a special twist on the sport in the wintertime. It involves an event that combines two of Wyoming's favorite activities: horseback riding and skiing! Shawn Parker, Executive Director of Visit Sheridan, is here to tell us more.
wrrnetwork.com
WYDOT Announced Retirements of Longtime Maintenance Workers
WYDOT District 5-Northwest Wyoming honored a pair of its longtime maintenance workers this past Thursday, as Neil Thomas (second from left) and Shane Pugh (second from right) retired after decades of public service to the State of Wyoming. Thomas was joined in the photograph by his wife, Jennifer (left), District 5 Engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin (center) and Pugh and Crystal Cason at the retirement luncheon. Pugh, of Hudson, is the retiring maintenance foreman in Riverton, and Thomas, of Riverton, the retiring heavy equipment operator in Riverton. Best of luck to both men and their wives in their retirements.
cowboystatedaily.com
Shoshone Tribe Changes Mind, Will Not Make Hunting Pact With Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The government of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe has changed its mind about establishing an off-reservation hunting agreement with the state of Wyoming. The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2019 decision Herrera vs. Wyoming ruled that Crow Tribal members and Shoshone Tribal...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Al Simpson Recalls His Dad Was Upset At The Corner Of Simpson And ‘Millard’ – Doh!
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Al Simpson is always good for a story or two. His story about the legendary hotelier Harold Del Monte is classic, which I will discuss below…. Al called me recently to get the address of Jim Angell’s family so he could...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming State Flower Adopted February 1917
The practice of choosing a flower to represent each state started in 1893 during the Chicago World Exposition. During the event, the group World’s Congress of Representative Women at the exposition’s “Women’s Building”, brought up the idea of creating a National Garland composed of flowers representing each state.
cowboystatedaily.com
As Fight For Overtaxed Colorado River Comes To Boil, Wyoming Looks To Protect Its Interests
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming can’t separate itself from concerns about – and possible looming fights over – the Colorado River, an attorney told state lawmakers Thursday. As a headwaters state, Wyoming has a direct line of interest into a growing crisis...
Sheridan Media
Column: Mick and Susie McMurry Were Wyoming Superheroes – Now They’re Both Gone
In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally, in recent history, you saw famous couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry. For almost three decades, they were everywhere....
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: Belize is the Wyoming of Central America
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I recently visited Belize and found the culture and circumstances of that country to be very familiar. Especially in driving habits and general attitude. Getting stuck in a traffic jam there because of a horse made me think of home. Belize...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joy Harjo wrote in her poem “Perhaps the World Ends Here,” that “The world begins at a kitchen table.”. She’s right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don’t know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rep. Ward Calls Out ‘Medical Cartel’ As Wyoming’s Postpartum Medicaid Expansion Clears First Reading
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The only piece of legislation in 2023 to increase Medicaid coverage for Wyoming residents to make it to the House floor of the Wyoming Legislature passed its first reading after a close vote after passionate debate Monday afternoon. “There’s strong feelings...
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit (2023)
Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
cowboystatedaily.com
Scientists Say People In Colder Climates May Live Longer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s no doubt that Wyoming the January cold and signature Wyoming winds make winter in the Cowboy State downright frigid. But that might just work in our favor, according to a recent study that says the “refrigerator effect” might help...
Wyoming Home For Sale Once Served as Colonel’s Quarters in 1800s
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
STUDY: Medicaid Expansion Would Cripple Wyoming Healthcare
Medicaid expansion has failed to pass in the 2023 Wyoming legislative session. But supporters of expansion, who have always been very well organized, will continue to try, believing that expansion is good for the state of Wyoming. But The Foundation for Government Accountability has a few words of caution for...
cowboystatedaily.com
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
kunc.org
Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions
There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
county10.com
Governor’s push to restore management of grizzly bears to state clears key hurdle
(Cheyenne, WY) – In January of 2022, the State of Wyoming, under Governor Mark Gordon’s leadership, petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to delist the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) grizzly bear population. Yesterday, the Service completed its initial review of that petition and found that the grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem may warrant removal from the list of endangered and threatened wildlife. The Service will now initiate a 12-month status review of the GYE grizzly bear. If the removal of the GYE grizzly bear is warranted, management authority will be given to the State of Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled “Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
