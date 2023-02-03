ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cuse.com

Men's Soccer Adds Five To 2023 Roster

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Head coach Ian McIntyre and his coaching staff signed five student-athletes to the spring roster. The five new additions bring almost 200 games of college experience to a Syracuse side that is coming off a NCAA National Championship and a program-record 19 wins. "We are excited...
cuse.com

Syracuse Completes Season Sweep with 79-72 win over BC

Syracuse (15-9, 6-7 ACC) returned to action Sunday, Feb. 5, in the JMA Wireless Dome with a 79-72 victory in the second meeting of the season against Boston College (14-12, 4-9 ACC). Senior guard Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 24 points in the contest. In the game, Fair recorded her 2,500th career point against the Eagles while Georgia Woolley (20) and Dariauna Lewis (15) both added double-digit scoring efforts. Lewis finished one rebound shy of her ninth-double double this season. Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack earned her first season sweep over an ACC opponent in the victory.
