Edina, Minn., Feb. 6, 2023 – Community members are invited to join Mayor Hovland for Walk With the Mayor, scheduled for Saturday Feb. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Galleria. Galleria is located at 69th Street and France Avenue. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and meet inside the shopping mall outside Starbucks, near Door 4 and Cov Edina.

EDINA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO