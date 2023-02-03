Read full article on original website
Related
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvanians Hate the Strangest Thing Ever
Hate is a really strong word. I try not to use it, but once in a while, it sneaks into my vocabulary. Now, it’s apparent that Pennsylvanians hate a really strange thing. There’s an article in the Huffington Post that spells out what each state hates, and it gets weird. The list comes from a dating app called Hater, which matches people based on what they don’t like. I would rather be matched based on common likes, but this works, too.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named the Best in America By Yelp
Yelp has released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country, and Pennsylvania has not one, not two but three restaurants that made the tally. This shouldn’t be surprising, as Pennsylvania has a ton of fantastic locally-owned restaurants across the state. According to Yelp, the list...
Comments / 0