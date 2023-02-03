Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Livingston 3-1 Kilmarnock: Livingston stun visitors in first half to cruise to win and move fourth
Livingston climbed to fourth in the cinch Premiership as they continued their impressive form with an imposing 3-1 win over Kilmarnock. Joel Nouble scored on his first start since November in the ninth minute before Bruce Anderson doubled the home side's advantage in the 11th minute with an intelligent shot across goal. In the 28th minute, Stephen Kelly made it 3-0 with a sweetly-struck volley inside the box.
SkySports
SWPL round-up: Glasgow City, Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Spartans win; Hearts draw at Motherwell
It remains all to play for in the Scottish Women's Premier League title race as leaders Glasgow City, second-place Celtic and champions Rangers all won. Glasgow City returned to goalscoring ways with an emphatic 8-1 victory over Partick Thistle, maintaining their three-point advantage at the top. Defender Claire Walsh opened...
SkySports
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell: Bojan Miovski scores twice after Luis Lopes' opener to give Barry Robson his first win
Aberdeen recorded a first victory under caretaker boss Barry Robson and piled the misery on Motherwell with a 3-1 win at Pittodrie. With both sides on poor runs, it was the hosts who dominated, taking the lead through a close-range Luis 'Duk' Lopes header. Bojan Miovski netted twice in five...
SkySports
St Mirren 0-1 Hibernian: Late Elie Youan strike sees Hibs win at St Mirren
Elie Youan’s second-half goal earned Hibernian a 1-0 victory away to St Mirren. The forward struck 13 minutes from time to settle a game that struggled to get into any kind of rhythm. In doing so Lee Johnson's men became the first team to win at the SMISA Stadium...
BBC
Celtic: Ange Postecoglou on Aaron Mooy form
Ange Postecoglou is "not the least bit surprised" by Aaron Mooy's growing influence on his Celtic side - and expects it to become even stronger. The Australia midfielder, 32, had a slow start to his Celtic career. However, his value to the team was again shown as he scored and...
Gerrard lifts Premier League and Mourinho wins Man Utd title if Man City lose points from 2009-18
Many are calling for Man City to be stripped of their titles from that period in light of the charges - and if that extreme punishment ever materialised it would alter the history books significantly.
Dragons revitalised under Hollywood owners – Wrexham keep making the headlines
National League Wrexham visit Sheffield United on Tuesday as the lowest ranked side left in this season’s FA Cup.The Welsh outfit, co-owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will secure a lucrative fifth-round home tie with Tottenham by winning their Bramall Lane replay.Here, the PA news agency looks at a club who are making headlines on and off the pitch.The ownersWrexham were starting a 12th season in the fifth tier of English football when Reynolds and McElhenney announced their intention to buy Wales’ oldest club in September 2020. Deadpool actor Reynolds – one of Hollywood’s biggest stars –...
SkySports
Erik ten Hag prepares Manchester United summer clear out to make way for Harry Kane and Declan Rice - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's papers... Erik ten Hag is preparing for a big clear out this summer at Manchester United in order to bring in big targets like Harry Kane and Declan Rice. Chelsea will now target Victor Osimhen and pay whatever it takes to...
90min
Leeds confirm interim staff to take charge of first Man Utd game
Leeds confirm the coaches who will take charge of their Premier League visit to Man Utd on Wednesday.
BBC
Dundee United appeal Ryan Edwards red card against Hearts
Dundee United have appealed a red card shown to defender Ryan Edwards in Saturday's Scottish Premiership match against Heart of Midlothian. The Tannadice captain was sent off for a 29th-minute tackle on Andy Halliday. Referee Nick Walsh initially played on but showed Edwards the red card after checking his monitor...
Scotland stun England as Ireland make their mark in Wales – 5 things we learned
Ireland made a strong start to their Guinness Six Nations campaign with victory in Wales while England lost their first game under Steve Borthwick as Scotland triumphed at Twickenham.Italy made life hard for reigning champions France in Rome but ultimately fell to a defeat.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the opening weekend of the championship.Tentative signs of revivalA third successive Calcutta Cup defeat stung England, but there was promise in their maiden outing under new head coach Steve Borthwick.Confounding expectations, they defended poorly but showed the type of ambition and accuracy in attack that...
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Extraordinary Win Over Arsenal
The mood around Everton FC has been dramatically lifted thanks to an unlikely victory in Sean Dyche’s first game as manager. With high-flying Arsenal coming to town, it was all but given that the league-leaders would leave Goodison Park with all three points, but Dyche and his men had other plans.
SkySports
Premier League Darts: Chris Dobey is on cloud nine following victory in Belfast but he also has Wembley on his mind
Dobey - making his full-time debut in the Premier League - defeated Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and favourite Michael van Gerwen to make the perfect start to this year's roadshow at the SSE Arena. The Bedlington thrower enjoyed a whirlwind week, celebrating his first televised title at last weekend's Masters,...
SkySports
Netball Super League 2023 on Sky Sports with five live games on first day and new Friday night slot
The new campaign starts on Saturday February 11 at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham with all 10 teams involved, starting with Team Bath against Loughborough Lightning from 10.30am. That match is followed by Surrey Storm vs Strathclyde Sirens (12.45pm), Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars (2.30pm), Leeds Rhinos vs London Pulse...
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Sean Dyche says win is just a 'starting point'
New Everton manager Sean Dyche says beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 in his first game in charge is a "great starting point" but "doesn't solve everything". Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Man Utd news LIVE: Mason Greenwood eyeing career in China, Garnacho contract update, £89m Victor Osimhen transfer battle
MASON GREENWOOD is eyeing a football career in China if Manchester United sack him over sex attack claims. The club launched a probe on Thursday when prosecutors dropped the charges against him because 12 witnesses refused to cooperate. He will not train or return to the team while the club...
Dyche’s dream start and title challengers stutter: Five things from Premier League
Everton enjoyed a new manager bounce with victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park, before title rivals Manchester City also suffered a defeat at Tottenham.Liverpool’s troubles continued with defeat at Wolves, while the pressure mounted on Southampton boss Nathan Jones with another defeat.Here, the PA news agency take a look at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.Dream start for DycheFull-time SCENES! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/OuKsq2RYUW— Everton (@Everton) February 4, 2023New Everton boss Sean Dyche found the right mix of energy and persistence to kickstart the team in his first match in charge on Saturday. While tougher tests lie...
SkySports
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds: Brennan Johnson's volley boosts hosts' survival hopes as Jesse Marsch's side go seven without a win
Brennan Johnson’s stunning first-half strike moved Nottingham Forest six points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Leeds – who are now seven league games without a win under Jesse Marsch. Johnson's brilliant volley on 14 minutes came against the run of play as Leeds...
BBC
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham: David Moyes pleased Hammers didn't 'buckle'
West Ham boss David Moyes is pleased with his team's 1-1 draw away at Newcastle and praises his players for not buckling under pressure. Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app. Available to UK...
SkySports
Super League: Mark Percival still St Helens' man for all seasons | 'He does things people can't describe'
On the field, there is the wily centre who dazzles the fans on the terraces and in the stands of Totally Wicked Stadium and confounds opponents up and down the Betfred Super League with his ability to squeeze through gaps which do not seem to be there. Then there is...
Comments / 0