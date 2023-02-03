ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Livingston 3-1 Kilmarnock: Livingston stun visitors in first half to cruise to win and move fourth

Livingston climbed to fourth in the cinch Premiership as they continued their impressive form with an imposing 3-1 win over Kilmarnock. Joel Nouble scored on his first start since November in the ninth minute before Bruce Anderson doubled the home side's advantage in the 11th minute with an intelligent shot across goal. In the 28th minute, Stephen Kelly made it 3-0 with a sweetly-struck volley inside the box.
SkySports

St Mirren 0-1 Hibernian: Late Elie Youan strike sees Hibs win at St Mirren

Elie Youan’s second-half goal earned Hibernian a 1-0 victory away to St Mirren. The forward struck 13 minutes from time to settle a game that struggled to get into any kind of rhythm. In doing so Lee Johnson's men became the first team to win at the SMISA Stadium...
BBC

Celtic: Ange Postecoglou on Aaron Mooy form

Ange Postecoglou is "not the least bit surprised" by Aaron Mooy's growing influence on his Celtic side - and expects it to become even stronger. The Australia midfielder, 32, had a slow start to his Celtic career. However, his value to the team was again shown as he scored and...
The Independent

Dragons revitalised under Hollywood owners – Wrexham keep making the headlines

National League Wrexham visit Sheffield United on Tuesday as the lowest ranked side left in this season’s FA Cup.The Welsh outfit, co-owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will secure a lucrative fifth-round home tie with Tottenham by winning their Bramall Lane replay.Here, the PA news agency looks at a club who are making headlines on and off the pitch.The ownersWrexham were starting a 12th season in the fifth tier of English football when Reynolds and McElhenney announced their intention to buy Wales’ oldest club in September 2020. Deadpool actor Reynolds – one of Hollywood’s biggest stars –...
BBC

Dundee United appeal Ryan Edwards red card against Hearts

Dundee United have appealed a red card shown to defender Ryan Edwards in Saturday's Scottish Premiership match against Heart of Midlothian. The Tannadice captain was sent off for a 29th-minute tackle on Andy Halliday. Referee Nick Walsh initially played on but showed Edwards the red card after checking his monitor...
The Independent

Scotland stun England as Ireland make their mark in Wales – 5 things we learned

Ireland made a strong start to their Guinness Six Nations campaign with victory in Wales while England lost their first game under Steve Borthwick as Scotland triumphed at Twickenham.Italy made life hard for reigning champions France in Rome but ultimately fell to a defeat.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the opening weekend of the championship.Tentative signs of revivalA third successive Calcutta Cup defeat stung England, but there was promise in their maiden outing under new head coach Steve Borthwick.Confounding expectations, they defended poorly but showed the type of ambition and accuracy in attack that...
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Extraordinary Win Over Arsenal

The mood around Everton FC has been dramatically lifted thanks to an unlikely victory in Sean Dyche’s first game as manager. With high-flying Arsenal coming to town, it was all but given that the league-leaders would leave Goodison Park with all three points, but Dyche and his men had other plans.
BBC

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Sean Dyche says win is just a 'starting point'

New Everton manager Sean Dyche says beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 in his first game in charge is a "great starting point" but "doesn't solve everything". Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
The Independent

Dyche’s dream start and title challengers stutter: Five things from Premier League

Everton enjoyed a new manager bounce with victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park, before title rivals Manchester City also suffered a defeat at Tottenham.Liverpool’s troubles continued with defeat at Wolves, while the pressure mounted on Southampton boss Nathan Jones with another defeat.Here, the PA news agency take a look at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.Dream start for DycheFull-time SCENES! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/OuKsq2RYUW— Everton (@Everton) February 4, 2023New Everton boss Sean Dyche found the right mix of energy and persistence to kickstart the team in his first match in charge on Saturday. While tougher tests lie...
BBC

Newcastle 1-1 West Ham: David Moyes pleased Hammers didn't 'buckle'

West Ham boss David Moyes is pleased with his team's 1-1 draw away at Newcastle and praises his players for not buckling under pressure. Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app. Available to UK...

Comments / 0

Community Policy