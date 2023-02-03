Read full article on original website
ID Released For 19-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Peekskill
The name of the 19-year-old who was fatally struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released. Peekskill resident Wilmer Cango was hit by train number 830 on Monday, Feb. 6 around 7:10 a.m. at the Peekskill Metro-North station at the Hudson Avenue Crossing, Metro-North spokesman Mike Cortez said.
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train; third train death in a week
The railroad crossing in Peekskill has many signs and markings that alert people to the dangers.
Car Sale Scam: Man Who Shot Cop Found Hiding In Hudson Valley, PD
A man with a lengthy rap sheet was found hiding in the Hudson Valley hours after he allegedly shot a cop in the head. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Parents' Nightmare: Body Of Missing Son, 21, Found At Foot Of Palisades After They Trace Phone
The parents of a missing 21-year-old Somerset County man tracked his cellphone to the Palisades overlooking the Hudson River, where they found his backpack -- and responders eventually recovered his body, authorities said. The concerned Franklin Township parents called Palisades Interstate Parkway police on Saturday, Feb. 4, and told them...
Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection
Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville. A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.
New Update: Person Killed By Train In Northern Westchester, Metro-North Service Still Delayed
Click here for a new, updated story: ID Released For 19-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Northern WestchesterA person was fatally struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester, delaying service and prompting an investigation. Earlier Report - Person Reported…
Person Reportedly Struck By Train: Metro-North Service Delayed In Peekskill
Service is delayed after a person was reportedly struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. in Peekskill. Hudson Line service is temporarily delayed between the stations in Manitou (in Putnam County) and Peekskill "while we investigate reports of a person struck by a train near Peekskill," Metro-North said in a statement.
Hudson Valley Man Who Crashed on Thruway Allegedly Had BAC Over 3X Legal Limit
Police say a lower Hudson Valley man is facing charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated after an early morning crash. Officials say once the suspect was taken into custody, it was determined he was driving with an alcohol level more than three times the state's legal limit. According to the...
2 Huntington Residents Killed in Crash
Two residents of Huntington were killed Monday in a motor vehicle crash in Manorville, Suffolk County police said. Kevin Vollmer, 50, was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road at North Street when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Read More ...
New Update: IDs Released For Officer Shot In Head, Suspect Caught At Hudson Valley Days Inn
The NYPD officer from Long Island who was shot attempting to buy an SUV has been identified and a suspect has been arrested at a Hudson Valley Days Inn.NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, age 26, of Deer Park, in Suffolk County, is in "grave condition," and "fighting for his life," at Brookdale Hospital, sai…
Vehicle Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business [PICS]
First responders were on the scene Thursday after reports of a vehicle crashing through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Sources say it was a coordinated effort between fire departments and rescue services from several municipalities. There is no official word on how or why the crash occurred. Dutchess...
Families & Businesses Displaced After Tragic Fire in Poughkeepsie, New York
The fire destroyed 3 businesses and displaced numerous residents from their homes. Back on Wednesday, February 1st, we told you about a 4-alarm fire that ripped through businesses and apartments on Main Street in Poughkeepsie leaving behind complete devastation. According to the Arlington Fire Department, at approximately 2:05 a.m., they were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the 1st floor of an apartment building at 784 Main Street in the Arlington Business District.
The Unexpected Reason Behind the 8am Traffic Jam on 44/55
The last thing you want to run into on your morning commute is a traffic jam. Well, usually. It turns out there's one daily backup in the Hudson Valley that's absolutely worth the wait. There's lots of traffic "secrets" in the Hudson Valley if you know where to look. For...
Fatal Shooting In Broad Daylight: Suspect On Loose After 26-Year-Old From Naugatuck Found
A 26-year-old was found shot and killed in a vehicle in a Fairfield County parking lot. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 2:20 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the 900 block of William Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired, said...
82-year-old woman starts breathing at Miller Place funeral home after being pronounced dead
Officials say It's unclear if human error played a role or if it was a miraculous recovery.
Distraught Man Stopped From Jumping Off Bridge In Northern Westchester
A life was saved when police were able to talk a man down from jumping off a bridge in Northern Westchester. In the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 3, around 1:12 a.m., police responded to a residence in Mount Kisco on Maple Avenue after receiving a report from a caller that their roommate…
Car strikes entrance to Gateway Apartments in Bridgeport – 3rd time in 2 years
Police said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. while the car was traveling south on West Avenue and veered off course.
‘Major Gas Leak’ Forces ‘Major Road Closures’ In Hudson Valley, NY
A reported "major gas leak" forced officials to close a number of roads in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., parts of Route 17 and nearby roads in Orange County had to be closed due to a gas leak. Gas Leak In Orange County, New York Closes Route...
Boy 15, Indicted For Bringing Gun To High School In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley 15-year-old boy has been indicted for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to an area high school.The student was indicted in Rockland County on Monday, Feb. 6 for bringing the gun to Nanuet High School on Monday, Jan. 30, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh.Th…
3 Teenager’s Arrested, Allegedly Shot at a Kingston House
A wild couple of hours in Ulster County on Sunday ended with police arresting three teenagers aged 14, 16, and 17 in Poughkeepsie, New York. At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, reports started to come in that a house on Myers Road in Kingston was riddled with bullets, and as the shots rang out a car sped off with three teens inside according to News 10.
