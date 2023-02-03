ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection

Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville. A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.
MANORVILLE, NY
Person Reportedly Struck By Train: Metro-North Service Delayed In Peekskill

Service is delayed after a person was reportedly struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. in Peekskill. Hudson Line service is temporarily delayed between the stations in Manitou (in Putnam County) and Peekskill "while we investigate reports of a person struck by a train near Peekskill," Metro-North said in a statement.
PEEKSKILL, NY
2 Huntington Residents Killed in Crash

Two residents of Huntington were killed Monday in a motor vehicle crash in Manorville, Suffolk County police said. Kevin Vollmer, 50, was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road at North Street when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Vehicle Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business [PICS]

First responders were on the scene Thursday after reports of a vehicle crashing through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Sources say it was a coordinated effort between fire departments and rescue services from several municipalities. There is no official word on how or why the crash occurred. Dutchess...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Families & Businesses Displaced After Tragic Fire in Poughkeepsie, New York

The fire destroyed 3 businesses and displaced numerous residents from their homes. Back on Wednesday, February 1st, we told you about a 4-alarm fire that ripped through businesses and apartments on Main Street in Poughkeepsie leaving behind complete devastation. According to the Arlington Fire Department, at approximately 2:05 a.m., they were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the 1st floor of an apartment building at 784 Main Street in the Arlington Business District.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

