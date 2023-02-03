ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?

UTAH STATE
ABC 4

A Warning on Facebook Marketplace After Fraud, Violent Cases

UTAH STATE
ABC 4

The Vinyl Revival: Why many are spinning records again

UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Park City named among ‘best of the best’ places to ski worldwide

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Utahns have always known our great state is home to “the greatest snow on earth.” It’s even on our license plates. It’s something that Utah has become famous for during the winter season and now, Park City has been recognized as a “Best of the Best” destination for skiers and winter resort lovers by Tripadvisor.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Road Rage Incident

SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah man worries about loved ones back home in Turkey

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — More than 6,000 people were killed in Turkey and Syria in a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake. A desperate search-and-rescue effort is now underway for survivors trapped beneath the rubble of thousands of buildings, but the weather is now hampering the search. Ahmet Emre,...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Mama Angel breaks down the 5 love languages

UTAH STATE
ABC 4

SLC council talks about loosening restrictions on building on property

SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Behind the Badge: Training Police K9 Teams

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Protecting the Utah Legislature now in session, isn’t just a job for man alone. The Utah Highway Patrol K9 team trains each week to get a leg up on crime at the Utah State Capitol and across the state. ABC4 News stopped by the training to see how they sniff it out, in this edition of “Behind the Badge.”
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Cultural Industry Advocacy Day

UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves his life

UTAH STATE
ABC 4

7 safety tips to help you traverse Utah’s snowiest roads

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Our state is seeing a noticeable uptick in amounts of snow this season, with an even more noticeable effect on road conditions. While many Utahns like to believe they know best when driving during or after a snowstorm, the reality is that many of us are less prepared than we realize.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

High Pressure in control for our Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! High pressure builds today and will allow for dry and quiet conditions for most of the day. You can expect clearer skies with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions and daytime highs will be just a touch warmer than where we were yesterday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Biggest one-day snowfalls recorded in Utah history

(Stacker) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Nate Larsen with utah's winter storms and their impacts on reservoirs

UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Shooting at Nebraska Target highlights gaps in gun laws

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In the last three years of his life, Joseph Jones was repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia and delusions that a drug cartel was after him. The Nebraska man once lay down on a highway in Kansas because he wanted to be run over by a truck, but officers tackled him as he ran in front of vehicles. Time and time again, his family and the police took away his guns.
OMAHA, NE

