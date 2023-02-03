Read full article on original website
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
Opelika-Auburn News
Because of Betty Fulmer, a book and a burger joint: Auburn couple opens The Table, a space for people to gather in downtown Auburn
In the upstairs area above what used to be the Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant in downtown Auburn, one family has decided to create a free space for people in the community to gather called The Table. Whether it’s students needing a space to study, small groups needing a place to meet...
WSFA
Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events, but it is also aging. In fact, only five of the city’s 23 community centers are in “good or fair” condition. “None of them were in...
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery Mayor cites 2000 new jobs, $1.7B in capital investments, lower crime in State of the City Address
In his annual State of the City address, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed cited a long list of accomplishments over the past year, including attracting a record breaking $1.7 Billion in capital investments creating more than 2000 new jobs. From Mentoring Programs to Reducing Crime. Speaking at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga BOE Responds after news article questions class assignment at Prattville High School
A news article by 1819 News concerning a class assignment from October of last year at Prattville High School generated some interest after it was published Thursday on the news media’s online site and Facebook page. You can read the original article here – https://1819news.com/news/item/prattville-high-school-assignment-questions-students-about-privilege-and-oppression-based-on-sexual-orientation-gender-body-size-religion?fbclid=IwAR09wdU6sld1XS6QM7TW0ZvpW96XyRWQY2biAADSo-lwCfiVb612-__5oPI. We reached out...
Scarbinsky: Does Auburn take basketball more seriously than Alabama?
This is an opinion column. Add this true fact to the overwhelming body of evidence that the state of Alabama is not just for football anymore, if it ever was. For the second straight year, an SEC program in this state has rewarded its highly successful basketball coach with a lengthy, lucrative new contract - with the all-important month of March still four weeks away.
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw communities create family friendly facilities
Rural communities boast amenities which attract residents — ready access to nature’s beauty, neighbors who feel like family, small towns where everyone knows everyone. But the tradeoff from urban dwelling to rural life has its drawbacks, often found in the lack of places and spaces to enjoy good, clean family fun.
elmoreautauganews.com
Big, Beautiful Ben is Waiting for a home at Prattville Autauga Humane Shelter!
FROM PRATTVILLE AUTAUGA HUMANE SHELTER (PAHS) Ben is a 3-year-old male Lab mix who has already been neutered. He has a brownish/yellow coat that is just gorgeous. He weighs 87 pounds so he is a big fellow! Truth be told, he needs to lose a little bit of weight. Ben has been very well taken care of his entire life. He is both house trained and leash trained. Ben is very active and playful so a nice fenced yard would be appreciated for this wonderful guy. He never meets a stranger! Ben gets along well with everyone including older children. Due to his size and activity level, he probably shouldn’t be in a home with small children. If you have another dog we would suggest you bring your dog out for a meet and greet to make sure they get along. Labs are one of the most popular breeds and Ben is an excellent example of why. He has an exceptional personality and he has already been an amazing family dog with his previous owner. Ben will be so happy to have another loving family and we can’t wait for him to have the family that he deserves.
Claudette Colvin Was a Catalyst In the Civil Rights Movement — Where Is She Now?
The Montgomery bus boycott is often synonymous with American activist Rosa Parks. However, civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin preceded her. In March 1955, nine months before Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man, 15-year-old Colvin did the same thing. Now 83 years old, Colvin’s courageous actions...
alabamanews.net
MPD: Woman injured in shooting on Woodley Square
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. Officers and fire medics were called around 3:00 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
WSFA
Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is warning of an old scam that’s resurfaced to target residents. According to Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey, the scammers call and tell the victim they are with an official agency, like the DA’s office, sheriff’s office, or police department. To further convince you the scam is legitimate, the scammer’s number will show up as being from an official agency.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery police investigate two shootings Friday night
Montgomery police are investigating two shootings Friday night that injured three people. The first happened around 10:55 p.m. in the 4700 block of Aaron Street. Officers and fire medics were called to the location on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
elmoreautauganews.com
Three Stolen Vehicles recovered in Autauga County
On Wednesday, February 1,2023, Investigator Porath was contacted by Prattville Police Department regarding three stolen vehicles that may be in the county. On Saturday, February 4,2023, Porath followed a lead as to the possible location of the stolen vehicles. After further investigation, Investigator Porath, along with Cpl. Hill, went into the woods and discovered three vehicles matching the description of the stolen vehicles. All three vehicles were then confirmed to be stolen from the City of Prattville and recovered at that time. The matter remains under investigation.
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga County Sheriff: Traffic Stop leads to Drug Charges
Our units have been working hard today! On today, February 3, 2023, in the 11 o’clock hour, one of our deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to it not displaying a tag. The driver and passenger were identified after being ran through databases. Upon approaching the...
