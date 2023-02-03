FROM PRATTVILLE AUTAUGA HUMANE SHELTER (PAHS) Ben is a 3-year-old male Lab mix who has already been neutered. He has a brownish/yellow coat that is just gorgeous. He weighs 87 pounds so he is a big fellow! Truth be told, he needs to lose a little bit of weight. Ben has been very well taken care of his entire life. He is both house trained and leash trained. Ben is very active and playful so a nice fenced yard would be appreciated for this wonderful guy. He never meets a stranger! Ben gets along well with everyone including older children. Due to his size and activity level, he probably shouldn’t be in a home with small children. If you have another dog we would suggest you bring your dog out for a meet and greet to make sure they get along. Labs are one of the most popular breeds and Ben is an excellent example of why. He has an exceptional personality and he has already been an amazing family dog with his previous owner. Ben will be so happy to have another loving family and we can’t wait for him to have the family that he deserves.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO