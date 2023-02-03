ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

The Vinyl Revival: Why many are spinning records again

The Vinyl Revival: Why many are spinning records again

Local record shops say they've seen vinyl resurgence here in Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?

Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

A Warning on Facebook Marketplace After Fraud, Violent Cases

A Warning on Facebook Marketplace After Fraud, Violent Cases

Experts warn about Facebook Marketplace after these incidents took place.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

SLC council talks about loosening restrictions on building on property

SLC council talks about loosening restrictions on building on property
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Cultural Industry Advocacy Day

Cultural Industry Advocacy Day
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness

Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tourcounsel.com

City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah

The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC

Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Road Rage Incident

Road Rage Incident

Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Splitting the Great Salt Lake into two

e Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands is preparing to increase the height of a berm along the causeway at Great Salt Lake by five feet as directed by Governor Spencer Cox. In doing so, the berm will effectively act like a dam and separate the lake into two separate bodies of water. While this is temporary, some have concerns it will lead to relaxed water conservation efforts.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Mama Angel breaks down the 5 love languages

Mama Angel breaks down the 5 love languages

Do you like Words of affirmation, acts of service, gifts, quality time or physical touch? Knowing what you love language is can help you know how you feel loved. Mama Angel breaks down what they all mean in this segment.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah man worries about loved ones back home in Turkey

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — More than 6,000 people were killed in Turkey and Syria in a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake. A desperate search-and-rescue effort is now underway for survivors trapped beneath the rubble of thousands of buildings, but the weather is now hampering the search. Ahmet Emre,...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Behind the Badge: Training Police K9 Teams

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Protecting the Utah Legislature now in session, isn’t just a job for man alone. The Utah Highway Patrol K9 team trains each week to get a leg up on crime at the Utah State Capitol and across the state. ABC4 News stopped by the training to see how they sniff it out, in this edition of “Behind the Badge.”
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Nate Larsen with utah's winter storms and their impacts on reservoirs

Nate Larsen with utah's winter storms and their impacts on reservoirs
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Park City named among ‘best of the best’ places to ski worldwide

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Utahns have always known our great state is home to “the greatest snow on earth.” It’s even on our license plates. It’s something that Utah has become famous for during the winter season and now, Park City has been recognized as a “Best of the Best” destination for skiers and winter resort lovers by Tripadvisor.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Lee, Romney announce their guests for 2023 State of the Union address tonight

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah U.S. Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee announced their guests for the 2023 State of the Union address, scheduled for 7 p.m. MT tonight, Feb. 7. Lee announced Monday that his guest would be Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. Lee said he’s inviting the governor to highlight Utah’s upcoming challenges, which will require “a robust federal-state partnership,” according to Lee’s office.
UTAH STATE

