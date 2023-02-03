ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Erling Haaland might have joined wrong club in Man City, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher questioned whether Erling Haaland has joined the wrong club in Manchester City as their style does not play to his strengths. Harry Kane broke Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time leading scorer as they inflicted a blow to City's title defence with a 1-0 win. It was...
Man City charged by Premier League for numerous alleged breaches of financial rules

Manchester City say they are "surprised" to have been charged by the Premier League with numerous alleged breaches of financial rules. The alleged breaches span a period from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign. The club are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith"...
Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says Spanish football has racism problem

Carlo Ancelotti has said Spanish football has a racism problem after he was forced to explain Real Madrid forward Vincius Junior is not to blame for the abuse he has endured. LaLiga is investigating alleged racist abuse of Vinicius by a fan at Mallorca in Sunday's 1-0 defeat and it is just the latest incident he has had to endure since he moved to Spain.
Man Utd failed with a £100m offer for West Ham's Declan Rice - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's papers... Manchester City's Premier League rivals are demanding they are kicked out if found guilty of dodgy deals. Manchester United reportedly saw a £100m bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice rejected last summer. Southend United face the very real...
Carlos Corberan given new West Brom contract until 2027 after Leeds interest

Carlos Corberan has signed a contract extension at West Brom until the summer of 2027 after being heavily linked with the vacant Leeds job. The 39-year-old has won 10 of his 13 league games in charge of the Baggies since agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club in October 2022.
Mohamed Salah's Liverpool form: What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp's key man?

"Seven or eight players were not involved in the first goal," said Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool’s early capitulation in their 3-0 defeat to Wolves. "Seven or eight players were not involved in the second goal. But all are affected by it." Mohamed Salah was one of those likely to...

