FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFayetteville, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
North Carolina embraces a budding restaurant & professional chef named The GovernorStephy SaysPembroke, NC
Related
bladenonline.com
Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club Performs Powerfully at State Convention
HARRELLS – Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club recently attended the North Carolina Beta Convention in Greensboro from January 27-28 where they competed with other Betas in grades 9-12 from throughout the state. Students participated in academic and artistic events ranging from individual to large group competitions. This year’s Beta theme, Power of Beta, was incorporated into many of the projects and performances.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill High Principal Blanchard Steps Down; Akins Named as Interim
Charles Blanchard, who has led Chapel Hill High School as its principal since 2018, announced Thursday he is stepping down from the role. In an announcement shared to families by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district, Blanchard said he is retiring from the district “with a heart full of gratitude and appreciation.”
bladenonline.com
West Bladen AJROTC Defeats Smith Station MCJROTC In Air Rifle League
West Bladen AJROTC defeated Smith Station MCJROTC 915.3 to 858.2 in the 2023 National Air Rifle New Shooter League. West Bladen AJROTC was led by Marissa Taylor, who shot a 255.0. The remaining contributing members were Sarah Hash, Ashley Resindez, and John Hundley. They are from Bladenboro and are coached by Hash.
bladenonline.com
Trail Bridge Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Scheduled Feb. 17
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled Friday, Feb. 17 to open a new bridge over the Jones Lake Drain in Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest. The event will take place at 2 p.m. Attendees should gather at the Jones Lake State Park visitor center parking lot by 1:45 p.m. for a short walk to the bridge site. Jones Lake State Park is located at 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown.
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Tuesday
Here are three things to know for Tuesday, Feb. 7:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. Bladen schools are home for their final regular season games. East Bladen plays Red Springs and West Bladen plays St. Pauls. Junior varsity boys game begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 and varsity boys about 7:30.
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
bladenonline.com
Concealed Carry Class Scheduled March 25
The Bladen County Law Enforcement Officers Association has scheduled a concealed carry class Saturday, March 25 at the Bladen County Emergency Services Training Center. The training center, which used to be a prison located between Elizabethtown and White Lake, is located at 5853 U.S. 701 North, Elizabethtown. The class will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC
Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
Seagrove firefighter's wife granted $1 million bond, defense says it plans to prove innocence
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Heather Hicks Auman, wife of longtime Seagrove firefighter 'MJ' Mishael James Auman, appeared in court Monday, where she was granted a $1 million bond. She is charged with first-degree murder in MJ's death. The judge decided that as a term of her release, she must...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Headlines … 50 Years Ago
Here were some of the stories making news in Bladen County in 1973:. • Blueberry Queen Wanda Locklear appeared on the daytime TV show “The Dating Game.”. • Attorney W. Leslie Johnson joined the law firm of Hester and Hester in Elizabethtown. • Top Mode Manufacturing of Elizabethtown filed...
NC Chinese Lantern Festival shatters economic impact record
This year the festival brought in more than $7 million when it came to economic impact for the area.
bladenonline.com
Bladen Recreation Softball Registration Underway
Bladen County Recreation Department’s girls softball registration has opened and will continue through March 17. There will be leagues for ages 5-7, 8-10, 11-12, and 13-15. The player’s age as of January 1st, 2023 will determine the age group that they play in. The fee is $35 per player.
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
bladenonline.com
Cape Fear Valley Announces Hiring Events
FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Health has several special upcoming hiring events. Interested applicants can find more information and register in advance for any of these events by clicking here. Thursday, Feb. 9, there will be a Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital Nursing Hiring event. Highsmith Rainey Specialty Hospital is seeking...
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Could East-West Boys Meet In First Round Of State Playoffs?
If the high school basketball playoff pairings had been announced Sunday — it will be Feb. 18 — and if I have figured correctly — which may or may not be true — then No. 16 seed West Bladen would host No. 17 East Bladen in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A boys basketball tournament.
bladenonline.com
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Sunday’s News And Notes From Under The Cushions
Duke and North Carolina had split its last 100 games and its last 20 games, so, it came as no surprise that Saturday night’s first meeting this season between the ACC rivals was close, exciting and intense. Junior Jeremy Roach scored a game-high 20 points and freshman Dereck Lively...
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? On Monday, a military ship was spotted from the beach — just a couple of miles offshore. Also, before the downing of […]
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Monday
1. Blood Drive: Today, Noon-6 p.m., Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 6414 Center Road, Bladenboro. Sponsored by American Red Cross. Visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-red-cross to make an appointment. 2. Bladen County Commissioners Meeting: Today, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Room located on the lower level of the courthouse in Elizabethtown. (READ MORE)...
Youtuber gifts North Carolina teen with eye surgery, making it possible for him to see clearly for the first time
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've may have heard of internet sensation MrBeast. He's known for outlandish videos with crazy challenges that usually end in big payouts. Well, his latest viral stunt gifted a thousand people around the world with much-needed eye surgeries. One of the recipients was a North Carolina...
