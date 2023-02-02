Read full article on original website
Premier League hits and misses: Harry Kane delivers again for Tottenham | Man City's problems mount
Manchester City's issues are mounting up. They have lost three away games in a row for the first time in six years. They are still five points off Arsenal even though the Gunners were beaten at Everton on Saturday. And despite rare public outbursts from Pep Guardiola, they are showing no signs of being kicked into life.
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City to fight it out to sign Jude Bellingham - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's papers... Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City will fight it out to sign Jude Bellingham this summer. West Ham manager David Moyes says England midfielder Declan Rice will command a British transfer record if he ever leaves the London Stadium. Transfer...
Man Utd failed with a £100m offer for West Ham's Declan Rice - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's papers... Manchester City's Premier League rivals are demanding they are kicked out if found guilty of dodgy deals. Manchester United reportedly saw a £100m bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice rejected last summer. Southend United face the very real...
Carlos Corberan given new West Brom contract until 2027 after Leeds interest
Carlos Corberan has signed a contract extension at West Brom until the summer of 2027 after being heavily linked with the vacant Leeds job. The 39-year-old has won 10 of his 13 league games in charge of the Baggies since agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club in October 2022.
Paul Merson has questioned Leeds United's decision to sack Jesse Marsch with two games vs Man Utd coming up
Paul Merson has questioned Leeds' decision to sack boss Jesse Marsch with two games in four days coming up against Manchester United, starting at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Marsch was sacked as Leeds head coach after one year in the job on Monday. He was dismissed with the club only...
England Women: Captain Leah Williamson and Chelsea's Fran Kirby return to Lionesses squad for Arnold Clark Cup
Captain Leah Williamson and Chelsea's Fran Kirby return to Sarina Wiegman's 26-player England squad for the Arnold Clark Cup, but there is no place for Aston Villa's Jordan Nobbs or Tottenham's Bethany England. Williamson and Kirby are back in the Lionesses camp after missing out on the last squad through...
West Ham Women 0-0 Arsenal Women: Gunners lose more ground on WSL front-runners Chelsea in title race
Arsenal were made to pay for failing to land any of the strikers they identified as January transfer targets as they were held to a goalless draw by resolute West Ham - the first time the Hammers have taken WSL points off their London counterparts. Jonas Eidevall's side caused a...
Why Borussia Dortmund's 2014-15 implosion under Jurgen Klopp should worry Liverpool supporters
Almost a decade ago, Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund went from German champions and one of Europe's most-feared sides to barely being able to win a match as the German's seven-year spell at the club came to a shuddering halt - so could things be repeating themselves now at Liverpool?. Heading...
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves' record as Spurs defeat champions
Harry Kane broke Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time leading scorer as they inflicted a blow to Manchester City's title-defence with a 1-0 win in a frantic encounter. Kane punished Rodri's error in possession on the edge of his own box by scoring his 267th goal in Spurs colours...
Erling Haaland might have joined wrong club in Man City, says Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher questioned whether Erling Haaland has joined the wrong club in Manchester City as their style does not play to his strengths. Harry Kane broke Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time leading scorer as they inflicted a blow to City's title defence with a 1-0 win. It was...
David Goodwillie turns out for Radcliffe in Northern Premier League
David Goodwillie appeared for Radcliffe FC in the Northern Premier League on Tuesday night, despite the club not previously announcing his signature or arrival. Goodwillie, who Sky Sports News has been told has signed for the club in the seventh tier of English football on a short-term deal, was ruled to be a rapist in a civil case in 2017, six years after being initially charged.
Leeds notebook: Andoni Iraola, Carlos Corberan, Ange Postecoglu - what's next at Elland Road?
Leeds are considering Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola, West Brom boss Carlos Corberan and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou along with other candidates to replace Jesse Marsch as head coach. Here Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton reflects on what's next for Leeds, Marsch's time in charge at Elland Road, what went...
Man City Premier League charges explained: What are they? What could punishment be? What's the timescale?
Manchester City have been charged with alleged breaches of financial rules by the Premier League - but what are they? How serious are the charges? And how long will this process take? Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains... What are the charges?. Manchester City have been charged with...
Harry Forrester interview: The ex-Rangers and Brentford forward guiding USA's next generation
Circumstances dictated Harry Forrester's initial arrival in the USA. Having been frozen out during Pedro Caixinha's seven-month spell at Rangers in 2017, he dropped back into League One for a season with AFC Wimbledon and then made the unorthodox decision to head east to join Iranian club Tractor. The two...
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds: Brennan Johnson's volley boosts hosts' survival hopes as Jesse Marsch's side go seven without a win
Brennan Johnson’s stunning first-half strike moved Nottingham Forest six points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Leeds – who are now seven league games without a win under Jesse Marsch. Johnson's brilliant volley on 14 minutes came against the run of play as Leeds...
Everton: What will it take for Farhad Moshiri and the Everton board to return to Goodison Park?
Everton supporters demonstrated an ability to demand change off the field while giving their full support to their new manager and players on it during Saturday's 1-0 win over Arsenal. The support in the stadium was vociferous and effective, Goodison was the proverbial 'bear pit', but once again a row...
Mohamed Salah's Liverpool form: What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp's key man?
"Seven or eight players were not involved in the first goal," said Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool’s early capitulation in their 3-0 defeat to Wolves. "Seven or eight players were not involved in the second goal. But all are affected by it." Mohamed Salah was one of those likely to...
St Johnstone 1-4 Celtic: Ange Postecoglou's side restore nine-point lead at top of Scottish Premiership
Celtic restored their nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a comfortable 4-1 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. Andrew Considine's own goal on 13 minutes put Celtic in front before Kyogo Furuhashi's 22nd goal of the season doubled the visitors' lead (22). Drey Wright's fine...
Man City charged by Premier League for numerous alleged breaches of financial rules
Manchester City say they are "surprised" to have been charged by the Premier League with numerous alleged breaches of financial rules. The alleged breaches span a period from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign. The club are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith"...
Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says Spanish football has racism problem
Carlo Ancelotti has said Spanish football has a racism problem after he was forced to explain Real Madrid forward Vincius Junior is not to blame for the abuse he has endured. LaLiga is investigating alleged racist abuse of Vinicius by a fan at Mallorca in Sunday's 1-0 defeat and it is just the latest incident he has had to endure since he moved to Spain.
