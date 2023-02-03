ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

The Comeback

Sports world reacts to Jim Boeheim announcement

Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim caused quite a stir this weekend when he made some shocking comments that seemed to be accusing multiple ACC programs of recruiting violations. But it looks like he’s now walking those comments back. Following Saturday’s win over the Boston College Eagles, Jim Boeheim claimed that the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Read more... The post Sports world reacts to Jim Boeheim announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Two seniors, two freshmen lead charge in road win

Syracuse basketball entered its Atlantic Coast Conference clash at Boston College on Saturday night with the Orange struggling and the Eagles on a roll. The ‘Cuse had lost three straight and four of its past five league encounters. Some SU fans have declared the 2022-23 season over for the Orange. Boston College, meanwhile, had triumphed in three of its last four contests, including a home victory against No. 20 and ACC standings’ leader Clemson a few days ago.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.

There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Benny Williams has quiet return to Syracuse lineup

Syracuse snapped a three-game losing streak, downing Boston College, 77-68, on Saturday. Here are some quick hits from the game:. In his return, Benny Williams saw over six minutes of action, all in the first half. Jim Boeheim even gave him about three-and-a-half minutes on the floor at small forward, sharing the frontcourt with Maliq Brown and Jesse Edwards.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: New 4-star commit has ‘virtually textbook mechanics’

In the wake of 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore giving a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball this past Saturday afternoon, a flood of observations has come in from national recruiting analysts and scouts about the stellar skill set of the 6-foot-4 Moore. First and foremost, many experts agree that...
SYRACUSE, NY
bceagles.com

Eagles Drop Road Contest at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Boston College suffered a 79-72 setback to Syracuse on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Eagles fall to 14-12 and 4-9 in ACC play while Syracuse improves to 15-9 and 6-7 in the league. A pair of Eagles registered double-doubles on the afternoon. Maria Gakdeng...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CNY Snow Golf Tourney returns

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Lyndon Golf Course was once again the site of the CNY Snolf Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 5. The annual tournament, which sees people from the surrounding area partake in a nine-hole round of golf in the snow, had been postponed this year because of a shortage of snow on the original date of Jan. 22.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
visitsyracuse.com

Celebrate Green Beer Sunday in Syracuse, NY

Syracuse is known for some awesome things. Four seasons of fun, the Orange and the Dome, food, culture, and celebrating St. Patrick's Day a number of ways throughout February and March. That’s right, each year St. Patrick’s Day is kicked off in the legendary Irish Neighborhood, Tipperary Hill at Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub at Green Beer Sunday. Green Beer Sunday started on the final Sunday or February in the 1960s, a tradition in the Syracuse community for more than 50 years.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. — One person was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid- to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY

