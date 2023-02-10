ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

How To Watch Super Bowl LVII Live Without Cable

 20 hours ago
It all comes down to the matchup every NFL fan has been waiting for, Super Bowl LVII. Yes, it’s finally here, and we have everything you need on how to watch one of the biggest TV events of the year without a cable subscription.

For some, a Super Bowl victory has proved elusive. In fact, a whopping five teams that made the postseason this year have never brought home the Lombardi trophy : the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars. For others, the Super Bowl is familiar ground. This year, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will host the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 12.

  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Channels: Fox, Fox Sports, Fox Deportes, NFL+
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Teams: Kansas City Chiefs & Philadelphia Eagles
Where can you stream Super Bowl LVII?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial
Sling TV * $40+ No
Hulu + Live TV $69.99+ No
DIRECTV STREAM $74.99+ Yes
FuboTV $74.99+ Yes
YouTube TV $64.99+ Yes
Vidgo $39.95+ No
*Our preferred service

What channels will air Super Bowl LVII?

This year’s Super Bowl will be aired on Fox , with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST. You can easily catch every second — including Rihanna’s big comeback during the halftime show — on a number of streaming services . But streaming the Super Bowl on Sling TV can save you a pretty penny and get you entered to win a free 50″ LG Smart TV everyday in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9bAt_0kbvUYtX00
Sling
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Sling Orange $40 31 No
Sling Blue $40 41 No
Sling Orange & Blue $55 47 No

Sling TV has made a name for itself as one of the most affordable, customizable streaming services in the industry. Users can choose which channels they want and not worry about breaking the bank. If you sign up now at full price Sling will include an antenna that gives access to even more local cable channels.

Since the Super Bowl will be streamed on Fox, new customers will want to subscribe to either Sling Blue — which, in select markets, includes mainstream networks like NBC and Fox — or Sling Orange & Blue, if they want to enjoy even more sports channels like ESPN, ESPN2 , and ESPN3. Each of these plans also comes with 50 hours of DVR and up to three concurrent streams.

Sling also has some other Super Bowl deals going on. You can receive 50% off your first months subscription when signing up but this deal does not include the antenna. Their final deal available is $10 off your first months subscription for a base package and this also includes a free Firestick lite. Don’t sit around and miss these deals before the big game kicks off!

Other ways to watch the Super Bowl

