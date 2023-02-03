LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Annista Peck is three years old. The trials she has gone through so far, however, could fill the lifespan of an adult. “Where it was an emergency caesarean and everything, she ended up going without oxygen for too long. So, it caused brain bleeds, and a lot of different things, and her kidneys took the hardest hit,” Annista’s grandmother Anna Jones said.

BREATHITT COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO