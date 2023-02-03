Read full article on original website
Related
harlancountysports.com
From The Sidelines: Game of the Century – Part 2
Despite the build-up over the past two months, last Thursday’s Harlan County at Harlan district clash came pretty close to living up to the hype as the Bears won 68-62 in front of a packed house at Harlan. The rematch is set for Tuesday at HCHS and both teams...
harlancountysports.com
Hailey Austin, HCHS – Kellie Wilson Law Office Player of the Week
Harlan County senior guard Hailey Austin came up with a big game at a big time on Tuesday, hitting six of nine shots in a 16-point performance to help the Lady Bears earn a 64-49 victory at Harlan. Austin also tied with teammate Ella Karst for the team lead in rebounds with seven. Austin was selected as the Kellie Wilson Law Office Player of the Week for her performance.
wymt.com
Nearly $700,000 awarded to repair and improve EKY streets and roads
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in four Eastern Kentucky counties will receive funding to help repair roads that are in bad shape. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $700,000 in funding for Leslie, Johnson and Menifee County along with the City of Middlesboro on Monday. The money will come from the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid fund of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
wymt.com
Surface mine near Ky./Va. border undergoing reclamation
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Black Mountain is the highest peak in Kentucky. If you are driving to or from Virginia, you will see a surface mine in Wise County, Va., which borders Harlan County. “There’s been just various questions, all the way from is that what mining looks like,...
Kingsport Times-News
Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced
David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
wjhl.com
Castlewood High school works to repair damage
Castlewood High School had to temporarily close down their gym after some damage to the outside of the building was spotted. Castlewood High School had to temporarily close down their gym after some damage to the outside of the building was spotted. Roundball Roundup: Boone, Crockett split at Freedom …
wymt.com
Perry County Fiscal Court sues Kentucky state government over ability to impose restaurant tax
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 50 cities across the state of Kentucky currently impose a restaurant tax. Hazard, which has a population of more than 5,000 people per the U.S. Census Bureau, is not one of them. That is despite having a larger population than some cities that do like Jackson (2,208) and Pineville (1,662).
wjhl.com
Body found on Dickenson County trail identified
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said the body of David Glenn Bowman, 60, of Grundy, Va., was found off of an area trail Sunday evening. A statement from Fleming said Bowman’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. by an ATV rider approximately 15 feet...
mountain-topmedia.com
Adkins receives promotion at Community Trust Bancorp
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Community Trust Bancorp Vice Chairman, President and CEO Mark A. Gooch has announced that Cynthia L. “Cindy” Adkins has been promoted to the position of Executive Secretary, Stock Transfer Administrator of Community Trust. Adkins’ responsibilities include receiving, reviewing and validating of securities received for...
wymt.com
Faith through the fire and flood: Letcher County family loses home twice in six months
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Quillen family was one of many impacted by the floods that hit the region in July 2022. Their Letcher County home was under water, overwhelming Regina Quillen, who has lived there her entire life. “My mother was born at the top of that lot up...
clayconews.com
Deputies Respond to Complaint of a Shooting in the Gray Community of Knox County, Kentucky
BARBOURVILLE, KY - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 Knox County 911 received a complaint of a shooting in the Gray community. Once on scene, deputies determined two males were involved in a verbal argument, leading to shots being fired. Deputies believe one...
Kentucky man hit and killed by vehicle on US 23
PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK)—A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday in the Pikeville area. Pikeville Police say that a man, later identified as 44-year-old Keene Johnson, of Pikeville, was struck by a vehicle on US 23 near exit 24. Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s […]
wymt.com
Breathitt County three-year-old looking for a kidney transplant
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Annista Peck is three years old. The trials she has gone through so far, however, could fill the lifespan of an adult. “Where it was an emergency caesarean and everything, she ended up going without oxygen for too long. So, it caused brain bleeds, and a lot of different things, and her kidneys took the hardest hit,” Annista’s grandmother Anna Jones said.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates sent a letter to Western Pocahontas Properties on Monday. The letter stated the Knott County Fiscal Court wants to buy more than 1300 acres of land near the Knott County Sportsplex to build homes for flood survivors. ”The state has...
WTVQ
Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36. A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday. Baker was...
WKYT 27
Man identified in deadly Floyd County shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Floyd County on Friday. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall says Glenn Edward Bays of Harold was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m. after the shooting along U.S. 23 in Prestonsburg. Kentucky State Police...
Jellico man arrested in connection to Campbell County shooting
A Jellico man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday afternoon, according to Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
Jackson County authorities searching for missing 23-year-old
Jackson County authorities are searching for a 23-year-old man who has been missing since Dec. 26, 2022.
wcyb.com
Man kills mother in Sullivan County, police say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed his mother Saturday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Jill Sly, of Bristol, Tennessee. Her son, Benjamin Sly, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Benjamin Sly was arraigned in court Monday...
Portion of John B. Dennis Highway closed overnight Tuesday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A portion of John B. Dennis Highway (Route 93) in Kingsport will be closed to traffic overnight on Tuesday while crews perform bridge repair, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). A release from TDOT said the area of John B. Dennis Highway that runs over Shipley Street will be […]
Comments / 0