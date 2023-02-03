Read full article on original website
harlancountysports.com
From The Sidelines: Game of the Century – Part 2
Despite the build-up over the past two months, last Thursday’s Harlan County at Harlan district clash came pretty close to living up to the hype as the Bears won 68-62 in front of a packed house at Harlan. The rematch is set for Tuesday at HCHS and both teams...
harlancountysports.com
Hailey Austin, HCHS – Kellie Wilson Law Office Player of the Week
Harlan County senior guard Hailey Austin came up with a big game at a big time on Tuesday, hitting six of nine shots in a 16-point performance to help the Lady Bears earn a 64-49 victory at Harlan. Austin also tied with teammate Ella Karst for the team lead in rebounds with seven. Austin was selected as the Kellie Wilson Law Office Player of the Week for her performance.
wymt.com
Old Wayland Gym recognized by Glory Road Project
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in over 50 years, high school basketball tipped off in Wayland. Floyd Central (taking the court as Wayland) handed Knott Central (taking the court as Hindman) a 53-42 loss. The Old Wayland Gym is one of three in the mountains to be...
wymt.com
Surface mine near Ky./Va. border undergoing reclamation
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Black Mountain is the highest peak in Kentucky. If you are driving to or from Virginia, you will see a surface mine in Wise County, Va., which borders Harlan County. “There’s been just various questions, all the way from is that what mining looks like,...
mountain-topmedia.com
Feb. 21 meeting to discuss route of Salyersville-Prestonsburg segment of Mountain Parkway
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will conduct a Public Information Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Salyersville regarding the Magoffin-Floyd section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion. The public meeting will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Magoffin County High School, 1100 Mountain Parkway in Salyersville. It...
mountain-topmedia.com
Adkins receives promotion at Community Trust Bancorp
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Community Trust Bancorp Vice Chairman, President and CEO Mark A. Gooch has announced that Cynthia L. “Cindy” Adkins has been promoted to the position of Executive Secretary, Stock Transfer Administrator of Community Trust. Adkins’ responsibilities include receiving, reviewing and validating of securities received for...
clayconews.com
Deputies Respond to Complaint of a Shooting in the Gray Community of Knox County, Kentucky
BARBOURVILLE, KY - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 Knox County 911 received a complaint of a shooting in the Gray community. Once on scene, deputies determined two males were involved in a verbal argument, leading to shots being fired. Deputies believe one...
wymt.com
Perry County Fiscal Court sues Kentucky state government over ability to impose restaurant tax
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 50 cities across the state of Kentucky currently impose a restaurant tax. Hazard, which has a population of more than 5,000 people per the U.S. Census Bureau, is not one of them. That is despite having a larger population than some cities that do like Jackson (2,208) and Pineville (1,662).
WKYT 27
Man identified in deadly Floyd County shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Floyd County on Friday. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall says Glenn Edward Bays of Harold was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m. after the shooting along U.S. 23 in Prestonsburg. Kentucky State Police...
q95fm.net
Five Arrested On Drug Charges And Warrants In Harlan County
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. In the early hours of Friday February 3rd, deputies attempted to serve a Harlan Circuit Court Indictment warrant at a residence in Wallins. Upon arrival 2 subjects attempted to flee from the front door but were quickly apprehended. Through investigation it was determined that 4 subjects at the residence had a total of 7 active warrants and unlawfully possessed suspected methamphetamine. A 5th subject was also arrested for possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Trooper shoots, kills person on US Route 23 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
UPDATE (11:14 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3): The Kentucky State Police is releasing more information about a shooting that left one person dead. Troopers say this happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday. They say a trooper with the Kentucky State Police was trying to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle […]
Pikeville, Kentucky, police seeking 2 women wanted for an investigation
Pikeville Police Department posted on Facebook about two women they are looking for. Pikeville PD says anyone with any information can submit an anonymous tip via Facebook message or by calling (606) 437-5111.
Jackson County authorities searching for missing 23-year-old
Jackson County authorities are searching for a 23-year-old man who has been missing since Dec. 26, 2022.
wymt.com
One SEKY woman facing charges following theft, police chase
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A theft complaint turned into much more this weekend in Whitley County. On Sunday, Sheriff Bill Elliotte was on his way to another call when he overheard a call about a theft at a store in the Canada Town community. In a post on the...
wymt.com
Person killed in Pike County crash, U.S. 23 reopened
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. 23 was closed Saturday afternoon at the Community Trust Bank in Pikeville due to a deadly crash. The road reopened following a police investigation. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department said Keene Michael Johnson, 44, tried to cross U.S. 23, but he was hit by...
sam1039.com
London Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest
The London Police Department reports Sgt. Ashley Taylor noticed a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly along South Main Street and pulled it over. During the stop, she witnessed the driver, 45-year-old Michael Combs of London, trying to hide a cup. The cup had a plastic bag with pills in it. Combs also failed several field sobriety tests. Combs was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, speeding and careless driving. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
wymt.com
EKY community makes plans for new resort
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Just along the Kentucky and Virginia line, as you are leaving Letcher County, lays Raven Rock; a landmark that many have spent decades trying to create a tourist destination out of. “For the past 15, 20 years that I’ve been involved in city government, we’ve always...
sam1039.com
Whitley County Woman Sentenced To 20 Years On Drug Trafficking Charges
The Williamsburg Police Department reports a Whitley County woman will spend two decades behind bars for her role in a drug trafficking case. 34-tear-old Cara Lawson of Williamsburg was convicted back in January in the case and the sentence was recently handed down. The case stems from a joint investigation between WPD and the DEA in London from January until March of 2022. Lawson is one of six defendants in two separate drug trafficking investigations. She was convicted on two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking fentanyl, and one count of promoting contraband. The other defendants are still awaiting trial.
wymt.com
Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. “I mean, we were there very quickly right...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested and Charged with Assault After Police Respond to an Alleged Assault Complaint
An Eastern Kentucky Man was arrested and charged with assault Friday afternoon after police responded to an alleged assault complaint. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested 48 year old James Paul Killion of Corbin at 3pm Friday Afternoon. The arrest happened off Horse Creek Road, after...
