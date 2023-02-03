ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, KY

Comments / 0

Related
harlancountysports.com

From The Sidelines: Game of the Century – Part 2

Despite the build-up over the past two months, last Thursday’s Harlan County at Harlan district clash came pretty close to living up to the hype as the Bears won 68-62 in front of a packed house at Harlan. The rematch is set for Tuesday at HCHS and both teams...
HARLAN, KY
harlancountysports.com

Hailey Austin, HCHS – Kellie Wilson Law Office Player of the Week

Harlan County senior guard Hailey Austin came up with a big game at a big time on Tuesday, hitting six of nine shots in a 16-point performance to help the Lady Bears earn a 64-49 victory at Harlan. Austin also tied with teammate Ella Karst for the team lead in rebounds with seven. Austin was selected as the Kellie Wilson Law Office Player of the Week for her performance.
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

Old Wayland Gym recognized by Glory Road Project

WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in over 50 years, high school basketball tipped off in Wayland. Floyd Central (taking the court as Wayland) handed Knott Central (taking the court as Hindman) a 53-42 loss. The Old Wayland Gym is one of three in the mountains to be...
WAYLAND, KY
wymt.com

Surface mine near Ky./Va. border undergoing reclamation

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Black Mountain is the highest peak in Kentucky. If you are driving to or from Virginia, you will see a surface mine in Wise County, Va., which borders Harlan County. “There’s been just various questions, all the way from is that what mining looks like,...
WISE COUNTY, VA
mountain-topmedia.com

Adkins receives promotion at Community Trust Bancorp

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Community Trust Bancorp Vice Chairman, President and CEO Mark A. Gooch has announced that Cynthia L. “Cindy” Adkins has been promoted to the position of Executive Secretary, Stock Transfer Administrator of Community Trust. Adkins’ responsibilities include receiving, reviewing and validating of securities received for...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Man identified in deadly Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Floyd County on Friday. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall says Glenn Edward Bays of Harold was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m. after the shooting along U.S. 23 in Prestonsburg. Kentucky State Police...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Five Arrested On Drug Charges And Warrants In Harlan County

An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. In the early hours of Friday February 3rd, deputies attempted to serve a Harlan Circuit Court Indictment warrant at a residence in Wallins. Upon arrival 2 subjects attempted to flee from the front door but were quickly apprehended. Through investigation it was determined that 4 subjects at the residence had a total of 7 active warrants and unlawfully possessed suspected methamphetamine. A 5th subject was also arrested for possession of suspected methamphetamine.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Person killed in Pike County crash, U.S. 23 reopened

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. 23 was closed Saturday afternoon at the Community Trust Bank in Pikeville due to a deadly crash. The road reopened following a police investigation. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department said Keene Michael Johnson, 44, tried to cross U.S. 23, but he was hit by...
PIKEVILLE, KY
sam1039.com

London Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

The London Police Department reports Sgt. Ashley Taylor noticed a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly along South Main Street and pulled it over. During the stop, she witnessed the driver, 45-year-old Michael Combs of London, trying to hide a cup. The cup had a plastic bag with pills in it. Combs also failed several field sobriety tests. Combs was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, speeding and careless driving. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

EKY community makes plans for new resort

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Just along the Kentucky and Virginia line, as you are leaving Letcher County, lays Raven Rock; a landmark that many have spent decades trying to create a tourist destination out of. “For the past 15, 20 years that I’ve been involved in city government, we’ve always...
JENKINS, KY
sam1039.com

Whitley County Woman Sentenced To 20 Years On Drug Trafficking Charges

The Williamsburg Police Department reports a Whitley County woman will spend two decades behind bars for her role in a drug trafficking case. 34-tear-old Cara Lawson of Williamsburg was convicted back in January in the case and the sentence was recently handed down. The case stems from a joint investigation between WPD and the DEA in London from January until March of 2022. Lawson is one of six defendants in two separate drug trafficking investigations. She was convicted on two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking fentanyl, and one count of promoting contraband. The other defendants are still awaiting trial.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. “I mean, we were there very quickly right...
KNOX COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy