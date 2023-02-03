ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Improve Your Songwriting Skills With a Live 3-Day Course (For Free)

By Allison Johnson
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

Even some of the best singer/songwriters have struggled to finish songs. If you’re in the same boat and are ready to troubleshoot your problems, we’ve got just the course for you. We recommend Mike Meiers’ 3-day Songwriting Immersive course to get you headed in the right direction. Unlike most online courses, this class is live. If you feel like on-demand video lessons aren’t your cup of tea, then this course may be exactly what you need to start writing and finishing songs.

Meiers will give you the roadmap you need to understand the holes in your songwriting once and for all. You’ll finally have the secrets and toolkit you need to write new and exciting melodies. With advanced songwriting skills, your music will stand out from the competition. By the time you master your songwriting skills, you’ll be eager for day 3, when Mike takes on the topic of expanding your creative reach. Networking is important, so be ready so you’re not rushing at the last minute.

Date & Cost

The event dates are February 24-26, 2023, and will begin at 4 pm EST. The live 3-day immersive (you’ll join on Zoom) will cost $17. However, if you sign up through our link and use code AMERICANSONGWRITER100 the course is free!

About Mike Meiers

Mike is a Nashville-based Emmy-award-winning songwriter and producer. He’s the founder of Songwriting for the Guitar. You may have heard some of his placements on MTV, Fox, Fox Sports, TNT, and more. His goal is to help you write better songs, improve your guitar skills, and overall improve your confidence.

About Lainey Dionne

Lainey is a Berklee College of Music grad and is an indie-pop singer-songwriter with over a quarter of a million streams on Spotify. She’s written with some of the top songwriters in the industry and has tracks on MTV and Amazon Prime.

What Students Are Saying

Students say Mike gave them exactly what they needed to write better songs. They’re very pleased with the guidance and engagement from Mike.

If you’re feeling stuck, this is the course for you.

Photo Courtesy Mike Meiers

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind the History and Meaning of the Band Name: Spin Doctors

While today Chris Barron is as known for his “Caturday” posts as he is for songs like “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes” in the ’90s, Barron and his band known as Spin Doctors were everywhere, performing on David Letterman’s Late Night show and appearing on MTV consistently. Even Barron’s knit cap and giant sweaters were famous.
NEW JERSEY STATE
American Songwriter

Who Wrote the Song “Mary, Did You Know?

When considering the origin story of Christmas, the song, “Mary, Did You Know?” comes quickly to mind. While the holiday, which celebrates the birth of the historical and religious figure Jesus Christ, has become a popular day for gift-giving, it is also, if you share in this faith, the day that changed the course of history.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
American Songwriter

Sam Smith Gets Accused of Performing a Satanic Ritual at the Grammys

Sam Smith has just joined the long line of musicians that have been accused of worshiping the devil thanks to his performance at this year’s Grammys. The singer-songwriter took to the stage amid music’s biggest night alongside Kim Petras to perform their collaborative hit, “Unholy.” As the title suggests, the performance had demonic undertones with fire lining the stage and Smith donning a devil-horned hat.
American Songwriter

P!nk Unveils Tracklist, Collaborators on ‘Trustfall’

P!nk has tapped some big names for her upcoming album. The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and First Aid Kit are all featured collaborators on her new album, Trustfall. The Lumineers appear on track number four called “Long Way to Go,” followed by First Aid Kit on “Kids in Love.” Stapleton helps close out the album on “Just Say I’m Sorry.”
ARIZONA STATE
American Songwriter

Who Wrote the Electric Slide Dance Song “Electric Boogie”

If you’ve been to a wedding, birthday party, school dance, or bar and bat mitzvah in the past 50 years, chances are you’re familiar with the dance, the Electric Slide. But what is the history of the song “Electric Boogie” that powers that specific party dance? And what is the history of the accompanying dance, itself?
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: The Monkees

The Monkees were one of the most beloved pop bands in the 1960s. Even with the “British Invasion” of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Herman’s Hermits, the Zombies, and many others, The Monkees’ Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, and Peter Tork managed to carve out a lane of their own. Their hits included “Last Train to Clarksville,” “I’m a Believer,” “Daydream Believer” and many others. Below, we look at the history of the band name The Monkees.
American Songwriter

Review: Sunny War Remains Focused on ‘ANARCHIST GOSPEL’

The road that led to folk singer Sunny War’s first high-profile indie release was tougher and fraught with more harrowing experiences than most deal with in a few lifetimes. Addicted to alcohol, meth, and heroin at a young age, and also homeless for a while, she watched friends die before they were 25. Pulling herself out of that hole through music, War recorded five albums for a variety of obscure, often difficult-to-find imprints.
American Songwriter

Hayley Williams Honors Loretta Lynn with “You Ain’t Woman Enough” at Opry Show

Paramore played their first hometown show since 2018 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Monday night (Feb. 6). Along with playing a set chock full of greatest hits, Hayley Williams brought out a cover that she performed at the group’s first Ryman Auditorium show around 13 years ago: Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).”
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

3 of Dolly Parton’s Favorite Songs

Prior to her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Dolly Parton vowed to make a rock album and revealed several songs she plans to cover, including the Rolling Stones’ 1965 hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” Led Zeppelin‘s “Stairway to Heaven,” and the 1981 Journey ballad “Open Arms.”
American Songwriter

Meaning Behind the Song: “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish had set herself up as an intriguing pop artist destined for success with early singles like “Ocean Eyes,” “You Should See Me in a Crown,” “Bury a Friend” and others, but “Bad Guy” took her over the edge. Co-written by Eilish and her frequent collaborator, brother and producer Finneas, “Bad Guy” continued to prove them as an unstoppable duo when it was unleashed in 2019, solidifying Eilish as a modern superstar. Below, we explore the meaning behind “Bad Guy.”
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy