Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones playing with Memphis' second unit on Tuesday night
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Jones will come off the bench after Ja Morant was given his normal starting role on Tuesday. In 20.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Jones' current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris ejected for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris has been ejected Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Morris was assessed a technical foul late in the second quarter, and after having words with one of the officials, he was subsequently ejected from the game. Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell should see more work with Morris unavailable.
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) starting in Nets' Tuesday lineup, Edmond Sumner to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (knee) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After a five game absence with knee soreness, Simmons will make his return to the court. In 26.5 expected minutes, our models project Simmons to score 29.9 FanDuel points. Simmons' Tuesday projection includes 9.4 points,...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) active for Lakers on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James will suit up at home in a potential opportunity to break the all-time scoring record. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 55.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 31.3...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (foot) active and starting on Tuesday for inactive DeMar DeRozan (hip)
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caruso will move into Chicago's starting lineup after DeMar DeRozan was held out with a hip ailment. In 24.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 7.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Tuesday, DeAndre Jordan to bench
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After a one game absence with left hamstring tightness, Jokic will start at center on Tuesday night. In 34.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Jokic to score 57.9 FanDuel points. Jokic's Tuesday projection includes 23.7...
numberfire.com
OG Anunoby (wrist) to remain out Wednesday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will remain out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing with his left wrist sprain, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Wednesday will be Anunoby's sixth straight missed game. Precious Achiuwa is expected to continue to start until Anunoby returns.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Dejounte Murray (migraine) active on Tuesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (migraine) will play in Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Murray will suit up after Atlanta's guard was listed as available. In a matchup versus a Pelicans' team ranked 18th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Murray to score 39.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
DeAndre Jordan starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Nikola Jokic is sidelined due to left hamstring tightness, and as a result, Jordan will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Jonas Valanciunas (quad) on Tuesday, Larry Nance Jr. to bench
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (quad) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Valanciunas will make his 55th appearance in New Orleans' starting lineup after he was inactive on Sunday with a wrist injury. In 25.1 expected minutes versus a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, our models project Valanciunas to score 30.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) will play in Denver's Tuesday contest against Minnesota
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon will make his return after Denver's forward sat out one game with an ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Timberwolves' team allowing 45.8 FanDuel points per game to power forwards, our models project Gordon to score 29.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon will not make Spurs debut on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Dedmon has been listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors following his trade from Miami to the Spurs on Tuesday. His next chance to make his debut for San Antonio will come against the Houston Rockets on Friday.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Romeo Langford (adductor) remaining sidelined Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (left adductor tightness) has been ruled out again for Wednesday versus the Toronto Raptors. Langford will remain out for an eight straight game. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Detroit Pistons. Keita Bates-Diop is expected to draw another start on Wednesday and he could play a larger role if Keldon Johnson (ankle) or Tre Jones (foot) are also ruled out.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Devin Booker (groin) in Tuesday's lineup, Torrey Craig to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (groin) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Booker will make his 30th start this season after the Suns' star was sidelined over one month with a groin strain. In 29.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 36.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Santi Aldama coming off Grizzlies' bench on Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies power forward Santi Aldama is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Aldama has been given second unit duties after Dillon Brooks was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Aldama to score 18.0 FanDuel points. Aldama's projection includes 8.2 points, 4.5...
numberfire.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) doubtful for Nuggets Sunday
The Denver Nuggets listed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Caldwell-Pope suffered an ankle injury in yesterday's game against the Atlanta Hawks and was unable to return, so it would appear unlikely that suits up for tonight's game against the Timberwolves. When healthy, Caldwell-Pope...
