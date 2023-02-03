Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Rain Returns Late Tomorrow Night/Thursday
JUST LIKE SPRING: Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s across Alabama this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers are over South Mississippi, but our state is dry. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 50s. RAIN RETURNS: Clouds will increase across...
alabamawx.com
A Few Showers Today; Widespread Rain Late Tonight
ANOTHER SPRING-LIKE TODAY AHEAD: Temperatures reach the 70s this afternoon across Alabama for another nice preview of spring. The average high for Birmingham on February 8 is 58. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and we will see a few spotty, widely scattered showers during the day. Rain becomes widespread late tonight after midnight, and SPC maintains a low end “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for the western half of the state.
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: More Spring-like Warmth
Another amazing day of weather across Alabama with more sunshine than clouds and mild temperatures as 70s are more common today. A few showers are possible later this evening across West Alabama, but for the most part today is a dry day. Tonight, will feature more clouds and some scattered showers with lows in the 50s.
alabamawx.com
Dry/Mild Today; Rain Returns Tomorrow Night
ANOTHER SPRING-LIKE AFTERNOON AHEAD: Temperatures are all over the board this morning due to variations in cloud cover and wind. We are seeing places in the 30s, 40s, and 50s across Alabama just before sunrise, but everyone will enjoy a mild afternoon with many communities reaching the 70 degree mark. The sky will be partly sunny, and dry weather continues tonight.
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Sunshine in Full Supply
A beautiful day of weather across all of Alabama with sunshine in full supply, we are seeing a temperatures this afternoon in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with lower 40s. Tomorrow, expect another mild afternoon with lower 70s more common, but clouds will be increasing and a few showers are possible late in the day over far West Alabama.
alabamawx.com
Nice Warm-Up Today; Rain Returns Wednesday Night
WARMING TREND CONTINUES: After a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, we rise into the 60s and 70s across Alabama today with a good supply of sunshine. Dry and mild weather continues tomorrow with a partly sunny sky. RAIN RETURNS: Clouds will increase Wednesday… the...
alabamawx.com
Severe Weather Preparedness Week Starts Today
This week has been proclaimed the Alabama Severe Weather Awareness Week by Alabama Governor, Kay Ivey. National Weather Service Offices serving counties in Alabama, Alabama Emergency Management Agency and other supporting organizations ask for your help in providing the public with information about severe weather safety. Advance planning and increased awareness will help residents of Alabama prepare for potentially deadly storms.
