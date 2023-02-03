You've got it at this Saturday, at the 6th Annual Choteau Volunteer Fire Department Ice Scramble. The fun on the ice starts at 10, this Saturday morning at the Choteau Country Club with preregistration at 10, & an 11:02 SHARP tee off time. It's a 4-person team scramble format, for $80 per team, & $20, for individuals. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be tons of prizes plus, a 5-card progressive poker. Hope to see you "on the ice" Saturday morning at the Choteau Country Club.

CHOTEAU, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO