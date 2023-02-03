Read full article on original website
Golf On The Ice?
You've got it at this Saturday, at the 6th Annual Choteau Volunteer Fire Department Ice Scramble. The fun on the ice starts at 10, this Saturday morning at the Choteau Country Club with preregistration at 10, & an 11:02 SHARP tee off time. It's a 4-person team scramble format, for $80 per team, & $20, for individuals. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be tons of prizes plus, a 5-card progressive poker. Hope to see you "on the ice" Saturday morning at the Choteau Country Club.
Monday’s The 1st One!
This Monday, the 6th, is the first Monday of the month, & the 1st Monday of every month's Community Prayer Night in Conrad at the senior center. Don't worry about a thing, it's non-denominational, & all are welcome, on the 1st Monday of the month, at 6:30, at the Conrad Senior Citizen Center, 311, Virginia Street. Good neighbors, good friends, good fellowship...
Right Down Their Alley
The Sober Life Hi-Line Group, will be bowling at the Branding Iron in Conrad, the last Saturday of the month, on the 25th.All the bowling FUN, & it's FREE for group members, gets underway at 2, at Conrad's Branding Iron. Let's go for a STRIKE OUT at the "Iron!"
