Seattle, WA

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday arrives

Cloudy and breezy, rain likely, high around 50. –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (Yes, we’re still waiting to hear from Metro about how the bus repairs are going.)
Here’s your West Seattle Monday list

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s today’s highlight list!. MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today featuring “A Stolen Life.” Free popcorn! Advance registration required – our calendar listing explains how.
HELPING: Builders offering free ramps again this year – here’s how to apply

(2019 Rampathon site in West Seattle, with WSB sponsor Potter Construction) Builders around the region will be giving the gift of accessibility again this year during the annual Rampathon. Just announced, it’s time to apply if you or your organization might benefit from one:. The Master Builders Association of...
CORONAVIRUS: City, county end vaccination requirement for employment

City of Seattle and King County employees are no longer required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. They sent a joint announcement today, saying that, among other reasons, “the overall risk forecast (is) low enough to lift the mandate”:. Following updated public health guidelines, King County and the City...
CONGRATULATIONS! 2023 West Seattle Garden Tour’s winning artwork revealed

February showers bring thoughts of June flowers! Advance tickets are now available for this year’s West Seattle Garden Tour, and the WSGT has announced Brooke Borcherding‘s painting Magenta and Lemon as this year’s art contest winner:. Each year, West Seattle Garden Tour provides an opportunity for one...
ELECTION 2023: Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon becomes second candidate for King County Council District 8

The first declared candidate for King County Council District 8 is currently on the Seattle City Council; now we have a second candidate, who’s currently on the Burien City Council. We’re frequently checking the state list of people registering election campaigns, and this afternoon it had an addition: Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon, registering a campaign for the County Council seat that Joe McDermott is leaving after a decade-plus. Burien’s mayor is chosen by fellow councilmembers; Aragon has held the title since last year, and has been on the council since 2020. Two years before that, she ran for 34th District State Senator, finishing fourth in a primary field of 11. The City of Burien website describes Aragon as “a registered nurse and attorney (who) worked in Olympia for over a decade to advocate for affordable and accessible health care, protecting public health, workplace safety, and ensuring differing opinions are included when developing public policy.” She currently is executive director of the Washington Center for Nursing (Burien city councilmembers serve part time). The field for the County Council race won’t be final until the official filing week in mid-May; the August 1st primary will send the top two finishers to the November primary.
BURIEN, WA

