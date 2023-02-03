Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday arrives
Cloudy and breezy, rain likely, high around 50. –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (Yes, we’re still waiting to hear from Metro about how the bus repairs are going.)
westseattleblog.com
Here’s your West Seattle Monday list
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s today’s highlight list!. MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today featuring “A Stolen Life.” Free popcorn! Advance registration required – our calendar listing explains how.
westseattleblog.com
Newly created Westside Pickleball League turns Sundays and Mondays into fun days for more than 100 players
It’s not just the official Washington state sport. It’s not just a hobby. Pickleball is an addiction. That’s what we heard multiple times this afternoon while visiting the weekly Westside Pickleball League takeover at the Chief Sealth International High School gyms. This league is only two months...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Subaru
My 1991 Subaru Justy was stolen this morning at 7 am from 5624 California Ave SW. License plate BZR 7617.
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: Builders offering free ramps again this year – here’s how to apply
(2019 Rampathon site in West Seattle, with WSB sponsor Potter Construction) Builders around the region will be giving the gift of accessibility again this year during the annual Rampathon. Just announced, it’s time to apply if you or your organization might benefit from one:. The Master Builders Association of...
westseattleblog.com
CORONAVIRUS: City, county end vaccination requirement for employment
City of Seattle and King County employees are no longer required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. They sent a joint announcement today, saying that, among other reasons, “the overall risk forecast (is) low enough to lift the mandate”:. Following updated public health guidelines, King County and the City...
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! 2023 West Seattle Garden Tour’s winning artwork revealed
February showers bring thoughts of June flowers! Advance tickets are now available for this year’s West Seattle Garden Tour, and the WSGT has announced Brooke Borcherding‘s painting Magenta and Lemon as this year’s art contest winner:. Each year, West Seattle Garden Tour provides an opportunity for one...
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon becomes second candidate for King County Council District 8
The first declared candidate for King County Council District 8 is currently on the Seattle City Council; now we have a second candidate, who’s currently on the Burien City Council. We’re frequently checking the state list of people registering election campaigns, and this afternoon it had an addition: Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon, registering a campaign for the County Council seat that Joe McDermott is leaving after a decade-plus. Burien’s mayor is chosen by fellow councilmembers; Aragon has held the title since last year, and has been on the council since 2020. Two years before that, she ran for 34th District State Senator, finishing fourth in a primary field of 11. The City of Burien website describes Aragon as “a registered nurse and attorney (who) worked in Olympia for over a decade to advocate for affordable and accessible health care, protecting public health, workplace safety, and ensuring differing opinions are included when developing public policy.” She currently is executive director of the Washington Center for Nursing (Burien city councilmembers serve part time). The field for the County Council race won’t be final until the official filing week in mid-May; the August 1st primary will send the top two finishers to the November primary.
westseattleblog.com
YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Little League offering softball clinics next weekend
With spring just weeks away, youth-sports leagues are getting ready for this year’s fun. Among them, West Seattle Little League, which is welcoming softball players this year too. Next weekend, WSLL offers two clinics for players who’ve signed up for the upcoming season:. WSLL is excited to host...
