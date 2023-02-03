ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA-Tomahawk dunk? Step-back three? Skyhook? LeBron has options for breaking record

By Rory Carroll
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27C4kK_0kbvMZvE00

LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 (Reuters) - LeBron James' steady march to the top of the NBA's all-time scorers list has been assured for so long that the biggest drama remaining is seeing what type of shot he will deploy to etch his name into the history books.

James needs 63 points to surpass fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387 points and after a road game on Saturday in New Orleans, most expect 'King James' to complete his quest in Los Angeles on either Tuesday or Thursday.

Playing in his 20th season, the 38-year-old has been as dominant as ever and last month was named to a record-tying 19th All-Star game, an achievement also held by Abdul-Jabbar.

But James' shot-making skills have expanded over the years and he has a full arsenal at his disposal to deliver a historic highlight.

"Over the course of my career I've just got better with every facet of my game," James told ESPN in a recent interview.

"I've evolved to where I do what I want to do."

When the 18-year-old James entered the league as the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, sensational dunks were his calling card.

Tomahawks, windmills, reverses - James could rock the rim in any number of ways, sending fans into a frenzy and opposing teams into timeouts.

As a member of the Miami Heat, electrifying finishes on lobs from Dwyane Wade became a staple and helped pave the way to back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

If James is one point away from breaking the record and barreling down the lane, the defender will have to decide quickly whether he wants to end up on the wrong side of a poster marking the occasion or simply get out of the way.

While he has never lost his ability to bully his way to the rim, James has become a more confident mid-range and three-point shooter over the years and his dynamic game helped him add titles with the Cavaliers in 2016 and the Lakers in 2020.

He could also try something new.

Abdul-Jabbar surpassed Wilt Chamberlain on the list with his signature skyhook on April 5, 1984 and James may be preparing to pay homage to the Hall of Famer.

James has been seen practicing the difficult shot, which no player has ever mastered like Abdul-Jabbar, during pre-game warm-ups.

The eyes of the sports world will be on Los Angeles to see how exactly he reaches the mountaintop but there is one thing NBA fans can agree on - no one wants to see it broken on a free throw.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Los Angeles-based sports reporter who interviews the most impactful athletes and executives in the world. Covers breaking news ranging from the highs of championship victories to the lows of abuse scandals. My work highlights the ways in which sports and the issues of race, gender, culture, finance, and technology intersect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaq had an absolutely touching moment putting any apparent beef to rest

If there was any beef between NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal — real, perceived, anywhere in between — it’s gone now. After LeBron James broke Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most points in a career, the center got on TNT to speak with the Inside the NBA crew and had a specific message for O’Neal: Abdul-Jabbar mentioned that Shaq felt that the legend was “ashamed of you or ignoring you,” and that wasn’t the case.
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Footwear News

Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
thesource.com

Shannon Sharpe Rips Ja Morant After Incident With Pacers: ‘Stop Pretending!’

Shannon Sharpe is one of the more vocal sports commentators and is not scared to make his opinions known. On the latest episode of Undisputed, Sharpe directed his frustrations towards Ja Morant, who is under fire for one of his friends allegedly getting into a confrontation with members of the Pacers traveling party following the game last week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Reuters

Reuters

691K+
Followers
378K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy