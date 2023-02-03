ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-StateSports

Game Preview // 12/11 K-State Welcomes 17/19 TCU Tuesday Night

ESPNU / WatchESPN (link here) Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) Online: Varsity Network [free] / www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]. Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College '07]. Record at K-State: 18-5/1st Year. Career Record: 20-5/1st Year+. vs. TCU: 0-1 [0-1 at K-State]. TCU: Jamie Dixon [TCU '87]. Record at TCU: 134-90/7th...
K-StateSports

Cats Ready to Open Spring Season in Boca Raton

MANHATTAN, Kan. - The Kansas State women's golf team will tee off its spring season at the FAU Paradise Invitational, held Monday and Tuesday on the par-72, 6,204-yard Osprey Point Golf Course in Boca Raton, Florida. The forecast in Boca Raton shows clear skies and temperatures in the high 70s,...
K-StateSports

K-State Loses Another Close Match to Iowa, 4-1

MANHATTAN, Kan.- The K-State women's tennis team wrapped up their weekend in Iowa City with their dual against Iowa, where the Wildcats dropped the match 4-1. K-State (1-5) battled into three sets for another day, but they ultimately could not hold on in the second and third sets against the Hawkeyes (3-1). The lone Wildcat point came from seniorRosanna Maffei who beat Daianne Hayashida in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in the number four spot.
