MANHATTAN, Kan.- The K-State women's tennis team wrapped up their weekend in Iowa City with their dual against Iowa, where the Wildcats dropped the match 4-1. K-State (1-5) battled into three sets for another day, but they ultimately could not hold on in the second and third sets against the Hawkeyes (3-1). The lone Wildcat point came from seniorRosanna Maffei who beat Daianne Hayashida in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in the number four spot.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO