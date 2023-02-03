In the current trading session, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) stock is trading at the price of $0.83, a gain of 2.24% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -98.70% less than its 52-week high of $63.85 and 50.67% better than its 52-week low of $0.55. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -5.18% below the high and +25.87% above the low.

1 DAY AGO