In the current trading session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INO) stock is trading at the price of $1.86, a fall of -2.62% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -53.50% less than its 52-week high of $4.00 and 34.78% better than its 52-week low of $1.38. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -5.53% below the high and +22.08% above the low.

1 DAY AGO