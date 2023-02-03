In the current trading session, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) stock is trading at the price of $16.14, a fall of -3.21% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -78.46% less than its 52-week high of $74.89 and 42.54% better than its 52-week low of $11.32. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.57% below the high and +39.19% above the low.

1 DAY AGO