CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating shooting of 13-year-old boy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Police say the boy was dropped off at a local hospital with serious injuries. It's unclear where the shooting occurred. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. The suspect also died from a gunshot wound, police said. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the suspect ignored officers’ commands and fled on foot they...
WISN
Gunman who shot MPD officer suspected of stealing car Monday
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News has been investigating the background of the man who shot Officer Peter Jerving. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr learned from several sources that the gunman, 19-year-old Terrell Thompson, was at this apartment building on Good Hope Road Monday night where he committed a robbery.
CBS 58
Former MPD leader reacts to fatal shooting of officer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Law enforcement agencies across the state are showing their support for the Milwaukee Police Department after the fatal shooting of Officer Peter Jerving. As those tributes continue to pour in, a former leader of the Milwaukee police force is sharing reaction. Retired MPD Assistant Chief of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 36th and Lloyd
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 35, was shot Monday evening, Feb. 6 near 36th and Lloyd. Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
WISN
MPD District 4 pays tribute to fallen officer
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police District 4 spent Tuesday mourning the death of one of their own: Ofc. Peter Jerving. Police say he was killed early Tuesday while trying to arrest a robbery suspect. There is a squad car now parked out front of the station that is acting as...
Argument at Wisconsin salon escalates into gunfire; one man in custody
A Kenosha man has been arrested days after he allegedly opened fire inside of a southeast Wisconsin beauty salon. It happened Friday afternoon, when Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to LG Beauty Salon in Somers for reports of shots fired.
18-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed near 17th and Rogers
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to the area of 17th and Rogers on Monday. It happened around 5:30 p.m.
Mother of police officer killed on duty 27 years ago says grief continues
Glennie says learning of another Milwaukee police officer losing his life in a nearly identical situation takes her back to her darkest day. "That's a pain that you can't even explain."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
CBS 58
'Tragedy all the way around:' Milwaukee Common Council members address shooting that killed MPD officer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It was a somber tone at Milwaukee City Hall Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, as leaders offered words of support and prayer ahead of the scheduled Common Council meeting following the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee Police Department officer. "I would ask that we join our thought...
nbc15.com
Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail
A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. The gun involved in the shooting has not been recovered, the statement added. Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of veterans in...
23-year-old who crashed into home near 60th & Capitol identified
Latrone White, 23, has been identified as the young man who died when he lost control of his car and crashed into a house on 60th Street between Melvina and Capitol
CBS 58
Milwaukee police salute fallen Officer Peter Jerving for years of dedicated service
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) honored an officer killed in the line of duty with a procession Tuesday evening. Officer Peter Jerving, 37, was killed early Tuesday morning while attempting to arrest a suspect who was wanted in connection to a robbery, according to MPD. Jerving...
WISN
Man caught inside stranger's car not charged
MILWAUKEE — A neighbor last month looked out from the Shorecrest Apartments on Summit Avenue to see two people breaking into a car and trying to steal it. The police arrived in minutes, but even caught in the act, one of them wasn't charged. "This is a huge deal...
CBS 58
'The violence needs to stop!'; Milwaukee police chief addresses officer shot and killed early Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman addressed the media early Tuesday, Feb. 7 to discuss details about the Milwaukee officer who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at 14th and Cleveland. Officers report that around 1:16 a.m., police were checking on a wanted suspect in connection...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car slams into Milwaukee house, driver dead, 2nd arrested
MILWAUKEE - A man, 23, was killed when his vehicle went into a house near 60th and Melvina in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A woman who said she shares a child with the driver identified him as Latrone White, Jr. She said he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a Godson.
CBS 58
Law enforcement across the state show support for Milwaukee Police Department
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Across the state, law enforcement and fire departments are showing their support for the Milwaukee Police Department, following the death of an officer early Tuesday, Feb. 7. On Facebook, dozens of departments changed their profile pictures.
