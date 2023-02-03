ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating shooting of 13-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Police say the boy was dropped off at a local hospital with serious injuries. It's unclear where the shooting occurred. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Gunman who shot MPD officer suspected of stealing car Monday

MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News has been investigating the background of the man who shot Officer Peter Jerving. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr learned from several sources that the gunman, 19-year-old Terrell Thompson, was at this apartment building on Good Hope Road Monday night where he committed a robbery.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Former MPD leader reacts to fatal shooting of officer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Law enforcement agencies across the state are showing their support for the Milwaukee Police Department after the fatal shooting of Officer Peter Jerving. As those tributes continue to pour in, a former leader of the Milwaukee police force is sharing reaction. Retired MPD Assistant Chief of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 36th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 35, was shot Monday evening, Feb. 6 near 36th and Lloyd. Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

MPD District 4 pays tribute to fallen officer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police District 4 spent Tuesday mourning the death of one of their own: Ofc. Peter Jerving. Police say he was killed early Tuesday while trying to arrest a robbery suspect. There is a squad car now parked out front of the station that is acting as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail

A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. The gun involved in the shooting has not been recovered, the statement added. Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of veterans in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man caught inside stranger's car not charged

MILWAUKEE — A neighbor last month looked out from the Shorecrest Apartments on Summit Avenue to see two people breaking into a car and trying to steal it. The police arrived in minutes, but even caught in the act, one of them wasn't charged. "This is a huge deal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car slams into Milwaukee house, driver dead, 2nd arrested

MILWAUKEE - A man, 23, was killed when his vehicle went into a house near 60th and Melvina in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A woman who said she shares a child with the driver identified him as Latrone White, Jr. She said he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a Godson.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy