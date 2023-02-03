ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Ribbon Cutting for New Chehalis Car Wash Set for Tuesday

The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce has invited community members to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Glint Car Wash, scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to a chamber news release. Glint Carwash is located at 625 NW Arkansas Way in Chehalis and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m....
CHEHALIS, WA
nationalfisherman.com

Search, GoFundMe effort for family of missing Washington crabber

Family and friends of Bryson Fitch asked community members to keep looking for the missing Bay Center, Wash. fisherman. Fitch, 25, a longtime fisherman, husband and father of three young children, remained missing after the 46-foot crab boat Ethel May sank in heavy seas near Willapa Bay Sunday night. Two crew members who were able to make it into the boat’s life raft were located and safely hoisted by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.
BAY CENTER, WA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
GIG HARBOR, WA
foodgressing.com

Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival 2023

If you love seafood, you won’t want to miss the 15th Annual Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival, March 17-19, 2023 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center in Washington. Produced by the City of Ocean Shores and presented by the Quinault Beach Resort & Casino, the festival celebrates...
OCEAN SHORES, WA
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

12 Must-Try Romantic Restaurants in Tacoma, WA

Washington in the United States of America is home to the port city of Tacoma. Given that it offers the best weather for vacations and delights over the holidays, it is a lovely city. Tacoma also goes by the nickname “the City of Destiny” since the Northern Pacific Railroad chose...
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy