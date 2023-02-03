Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Raise for Rowyn’s ‘Galentine’s Day’ Fundraiser Set for Thursday in Centralia
Raise for Rowyn is holding its first fundraiser in Lewis County during a special “Galentine’s Day” event scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9, at The White Space in downtown Centralia. The fundraiser will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature a Valentine’s Day strawberry chocolate dipping class hosted...
Chronicle
Ribbon Cutting for New Chehalis Car Wash Set for Tuesday
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce has invited community members to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Glint Car Wash, scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to a chamber news release. Glint Carwash is located at 625 NW Arkansas Way in Chehalis and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m....
Chronicle
Boistfort Valley Author Releases Second Book, ‘Frayed Edges,’ With Third Underway
When Margie Keck Smith retired from being a speech language pathologist at 59, the 77-year-old Boistfort Valley resident had never written a book before. But Smith soon decided she wanted to write. “I had a story to tell so I just started writing,” Smith said. Smith based her first...
nationalfisherman.com
Search, GoFundMe effort for family of missing Washington crabber
Family and friends of Bryson Fitch asked community members to keep looking for the missing Bay Center, Wash. fisherman. Fitch, 25, a longtime fisherman, husband and father of three young children, remained missing after the 46-foot crab boat Ethel May sank in heavy seas near Willapa Bay Sunday night. Two crew members who were able to make it into the boat’s life raft were located and safely hoisted by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: AAUW 58-Year Member Priscilla Tiller Recalls Seaside Childhood During WWII
As a little girl growing up in the Oregon Coast town of Seaside, Priscilla Prouty often saw giant blimps floating overhead as they patrolled the coastline searching for enemy submarines. It was a reality people on the coast experienced during World War II after a Japanese submarine fired shells on...
Chronicle
Chehalis, Centralia Students Place at Southwest Washington Chess Championships at Centralia College
The 2023 Southwest Washington Scholastic Chess Championships were held at Centralia College on Saturday, with organizers calling the event the largest chess tournament in Lewis County history. The regional qualifier tournament was attended by 210 chess players from 93 different schools in the areas to the south and west of...
q13fox.com
Washington's Lottery reveals where winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket was sold
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot—the fifth largest in history—was sold at a Western Washington grocery store, the state lottery confirmed Monday. According to Washington's Lottery, the big ticket was sold at the Fred Meyer in Auburn, located at 801 Auburn...
Chronicle
Rochester Animal Rescue Seeks Homes for Cats, Dogs Saved From Squalid Conditions
Watching them snuggle up with their potential new families, it’s difficult to believe that the dogs and cats up for adoption at Petsense in Chehalis on Saturday were rescued from atrocious living situations as recently as last year. Thanks to the work of Red Rose Animal Rescue in Rochester,...
Chronicle
Lewis County Chapter of Washington Realtors Donates $14,600 to Food Bank Coalition
On Friday, members of the Lewis County Chapter of Washington Realtors presented a check for $14,600 to the Lewis County Food Bank Coalition (LCFBC). In thanking the realtors, Bruce Graham, president of the LCFBC Board of Directors, discussed the difficulties the coalition had in working with the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
foodgressing.com
Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival 2023
If you love seafood, you won’t want to miss the 15th Annual Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival, March 17-19, 2023 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center in Washington. Produced by the City of Ocean Shores and presented by the Quinault Beach Resort & Casino, the festival celebrates...
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
KXLY
WA legislators considering bill that could limit right turns on a red light
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There's a new controversial bill under consideration right now in Olympia that could limit turning right on a red light in certain areas while you're driving. Aerius Franklin, who has a disability, says he's often in a blind spot when he crosses the street. He needs...
KXRO.com
Plan for daytime lane closures on US 12 in Grays Harbor County Feb. 6-9
Daytime travelers who use US 12 west of Elma may want to plan extra travel time Monday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, Feb. 9. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes in each direction to replace guardrail. Monday, Feb. 6 from 6 a.m. until 5...
Chronicle
Sirens: Masked Suspect Assault; Slashed Tires; Robbery; Animal Abuse; Disorderly Conduct
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 1700 block of North Pearl Street just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 3. • Vehicle tires were reportedly slashed in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road just before 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 3. Robbery. • A Centralia man was reportedly involved...
foodieflashpacker.com
12 Must-Try Romantic Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
Washington in the United States of America is home to the port city of Tacoma. Given that it offers the best weather for vacations and delights over the holidays, it is a lovely city. Tacoma also goes by the nickname “the City of Destiny” since the Northern Pacific Railroad chose...
Chronicle
Standoff With Centralia Police on Sunday Night Ends With Man’s Death by Suicide
A standoff between law enforcement and an armed man in the 1100 block of Eckerson Road in Centralia ended with the individual’s death by suicide early Monday morning after he barricaded himself in a house, according to the Centralia Police Department. No other injuries were reported. Law enforcement officers...
KING-5
Debris indicates crabbing boat broke apart after sinking off Washington coast
LONG BEACH, Wash. — One man is missing after a crabbing boat sank near the entrance to Willapa Bay on Sunday night. A U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Astoria in Oregon rescued two other men who were aboard the 46-foot vessel Ethel May. Willapa Bay is located...
Chronicle
Woman Loitering Near Providence St. Peter Birth Center Said She ‘Wanted a Baby,’ Police Say
Olympia police were dispatched to the Family Birth Center at Providence St. Peter Hospital Friday morning after a woman loitering nearby told hospital security that she “wanted a baby.”. By the time police arrived, the woman, thought to be in her 40s, had left the area, Olympia Police Lt....
Warrants issued for women who were with suspected mail thief when he was killed in Port Orchard
Arrest warrants for Priscilla Scott and Anne Faalogo were issued as part of the investigation into the murder of Richard Taii in Port Orchard on Jan. 10, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.
