Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City man pleads guilty in casino fraud
A Sioux City man who tried to have another person claim a casino jackpot for him pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.
Man facing federal charge for string of burglaries in Siouxland
A man is facing federal prison time for his alleged role in a string of burglaries including Sioux City’s Check into Cash.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shannon Ivory
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating parole and drug possession. Shannon Ivory is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole for a burglary conviction and by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 24-year-old Hull man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Jonathan Luevano stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup clocked at 47 mph in the 35-mph zone and 43 mph in the 25-mph zone of Seventh Street in Orange City, according to Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn man arrested for assault, more
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn man was arrested about 12:35 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Sheldon on charges of assault, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance — fentanyl — third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft stemmed...
nwestiowa.com
Remsen man jailed for OWI in Alton crash
ALTON—A 30-year-old Remsen man was arrested about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Alton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Derek Daniel Gengler stemmed from him losing control of a 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup and going into the...
KCRG.com
Family suing MercyOne in Sioux City over alleged wrongful death speaks out
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa family is speaking out about the death of the man they call their “rock.” Sixty-five-year-old Michael Dreckman died at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, in Sioux City, in 2021, after heart surgery. The family filed suit, last week, alleging “negligence” and “vicarious...
kscj.com
LOCAL LAW AGENCIES RECRUIT FUTURE OFFICERS
DOZENS OF AREA COLLEGE STUDENTS AND OTHER YOUNG ADULTS CAME TO THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO CHECK INTO A CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT. THOSE ATTENDING INCLUDED A GROUP FROM MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY. CITY COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS ALSO WORKS AT THE UNIVERSITY, AND SAYS IT’S A CHANCE FOR THE...
Sioux City work release escapee arrested 5 months later
Authorities have arrested a man who failed to report back while he was on work release last August.
WOWT
Woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities say two women were involved in an incident where an explosive device went off inside a Sioux City store. Police say one of those suspects was recently arrested. According to court documents, Jessica Katz has been charged with first-degree arson, criminal mischief and theft. The...
kscj.com
HAIR DISCRIMINATION FORUM TO BE HELD AT PUBLIC MUSEUM
THE SIOUX CITY HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION WILL HOST A DISCUSSION ENTITLED “GOOD HAIR/BAD HAIR: A CONVERSATION ABOUT DISCRIMINATION AND THE CROWN ACT ON THURSDAY,FEBRUARY 9TH FROM 6:00P.M. TO 8:00P.M. AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM. THE PURPOSE OF THE PRESENTATION IS TO EDUCATE PEOPLE ABOUT THE CROWN ACT LEGISLATION...
kscj.com
WOMAN CHARGED WITH ARSON & OTHER COUNTS IN MALL STORE THEFT
A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND OTHER COUNTS STEMMING FROM AN INCIDENT AT THE SCHEELS SPORTING GOODS STORE LAST OCTOBER IN THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL. 40-YEAR-OLD JESSICA KATZ IS ALSO CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND 4TH DEGREE THEFT. KATZ AND A SECOND...
Sioux City Community School District responds to defamation lawsuit over land
The Sioux City Community School District has responded to a Lawsuit claiming that it refused to sell land due to a rumor that a developer had stolen land from a former project.
Grandview Park water tanks coming down after 3 years of work
A more than century old Sioux City landmark is crumbling to the ground.
bigcountry1077.com
Sheldon Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Dickinson County Man
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– A Dickinson County man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Sheldon over the weekend. 40-year-old Santos Beal of Terril was stopped on Sunday and reportedly found to be driving while barred which led to further investigation by the officer on scene. Online court...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire
Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
Stray of the Day: Meet Dollar
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Dollar, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, cream-and-white tabby kitten. He was found on the 2200 block of Geneva Street. The shelter says he’s a mellow, laidback guy who just wants someone to chill with. He costs a little more than a dollar, but the […]
nwestiowa.com
Charged for shooting woman with Nerf gun
PAULLINA—A 37-year-old rural Paullina man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of John Anthony Bandomo stemmed from shooting his fiancée in the face with Nerf gun and “acting in a physically erratic and unreasonable manner while she was on the phone with law enforcement dispatch,” according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60
Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
Comments / 1