Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shannon Ivory

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating parole and drug possession. Shannon Ivory is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole for a burglary conviction and by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hull man arrested for OWI in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—A 24-year-old Hull man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Jonathan Luevano stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup clocked at 47 mph in the 35-mph zone and 43 mph in the 25-mph zone of Seventh Street in Orange City, according to Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sanborn man arrested for assault, more

SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn man was arrested about 12:35 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Sheldon on charges of assault, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance — fentanyl — third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft stemmed...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Remsen man jailed for OWI in Alton crash

ALTON—A 30-year-old Remsen man was arrested about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Alton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Derek Daniel Gengler stemmed from him losing control of a 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup and going into the...
ALTON, IA
KCRG.com

Family suing MercyOne in Sioux City over alleged wrongful death speaks out

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa family is speaking out about the death of the man they call their “rock.” Sixty-five-year-old Michael Dreckman died at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, in Sioux City, in 2021, after heart surgery. The family filed suit, last week, alleging “negligence” and “vicarious...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

LOCAL LAW AGENCIES RECRUIT FUTURE OFFICERS

DOZENS OF AREA COLLEGE STUDENTS AND OTHER YOUNG ADULTS CAME TO THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO CHECK INTO A CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT. THOSE ATTENDING INCLUDED A GROUP FROM MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY. CITY COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS ALSO WORKS AT THE UNIVERSITY, AND SAYS IT’S A CHANCE FOR THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

HAIR DISCRIMINATION FORUM TO BE HELD AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

THE SIOUX CITY HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION WILL HOST A DISCUSSION ENTITLED “GOOD HAIR/BAD HAIR: A CONVERSATION ABOUT DISCRIMINATION AND THE CROWN ACT ON THURSDAY,FEBRUARY 9TH FROM 6:00P.M. TO 8:00P.M. AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM. THE PURPOSE OF THE PRESENTATION IS TO EDUCATE PEOPLE ABOUT THE CROWN ACT LEGISLATION...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

WOMAN CHARGED WITH ARSON & OTHER COUNTS IN MALL STORE THEFT

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND OTHER COUNTS STEMMING FROM AN INCIDENT AT THE SCHEELS SPORTING GOODS STORE LAST OCTOBER IN THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL. 40-YEAR-OLD JESSICA KATZ IS ALSO CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND 4TH DEGREE THEFT. KATZ AND A SECOND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire

Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Dollar

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Dollar, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, cream-and-white tabby kitten. He was found on the 2200 block of Geneva Street. The shelter says he’s a mellow, laidback guy who just wants someone to chill with. He costs a little more than a dollar, but the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Charged for shooting woman with Nerf gun

PAULLINA—A 37-year-old rural Paullina man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of John Anthony Bandomo stemmed from shooting his fiancée in the face with Nerf gun and “acting in a physically erratic and unreasonable manner while she was on the phone with law enforcement dispatch,” according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PAULLINA, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60

Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
HOSPERS, IA

