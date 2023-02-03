In the current trading session, Tellurian Inc.’s (TELL) stock is trading at the price of $1.89, a fall of -1.99% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -71.06% less than its 52-week high of $6.53 and 22.82% better than its 52-week low of $1.54. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.63% below the high and +6.74% above the low.

1 DAY AGO