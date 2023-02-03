Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn man arrested for assault, more
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn man was arrested about 12:35 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Sheldon on charges of assault, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance — fentanyl — third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft stemmed...
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 24-year-old Hull man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Jonathan Luevano stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup clocked at 47 mph in the 35-mph zone and 43 mph in the 25-mph zone of Seventh Street in Orange City, according to Orange City Police Department.
Sioux City man pleads guilty in casino fraud
A Sioux City man who tried to have another person claim a casino jackpot for him pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.
kscj.com
SPRATT CASE MOVED TO FEDERAL COURT
STATE CHARGES AGAINST A CHICAGO AREA MAN CHARGED WITH A SERIES OF ARMED ROBBERIES IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA HAVE BEEN DROPPED IN THE FURTHERANCE OF JUSTICE. 14 COUNTS AGAINST KEVON SPRATT WERE DISMISSED BY JUDGE JAMES DAANE SO THAT A FEDERAL CASE AGAINST HIM MAY PROCEED. SPRATT IS BEING CHARGED...
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK VALLEY—A 28-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Ana Karen Palma Hernandez stemmed from her not stopping at...
nwestiowa.com
Remsen man jailed for OWI in Alton crash
ALTON—A 30-year-old Remsen man was arrested about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Alton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Derek Daniel Gengler stemmed from him losing control of a 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup and going into the...
WOWT
Woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities say two women were involved in an incident where an explosive device went off inside a Sioux City store. Police say one of those suspects was recently arrested. According to court documents, Jessica Katz has been charged with first-degree arson, criminal mischief and theft. The...
kjan.com
2 Shelby County Burglary suspects are in custody
(Harlan, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Shelby County said Sunday, that two suspects of several recent burglaries within Shelby County were arrested. The suspects are 57-year-old Rodney Craig Musich, of Harlan, and 29-year-old Brandon Lee Bemister of Herman, NE. Sheriff Neil Gross reported “After many hours of an...
kelo.com
Suspect sought in billboard canvas theft near Orange City, Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating the suspect (or suspects) who stole a billboard canvas near Orange City, Iowa. On January 31, Sioux County deputies were called to investigate a theft in the area. Upon further...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire
Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
kscj.com
WORD SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON
A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS STEMMING FROM A SHOOTING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ON SEPTEMBER 24TH OF 2021. 19-YEAR-OLD AARON WORD HAD BEEN FOUND GUILTY OF ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT IN THE SHOOTING OF TRAY EHLERS IN THE 200 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET.
bigcountry1077.com
Sheldon Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Dickinson County Man
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– A Dickinson County man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Sheldon over the weekend. 40-year-old Santos Beal of Terril was stopped on Sunday and reportedly found to be driving while barred which led to further investigation by the officer on scene. Online court...
kscj.com
LOCAL LAW AGENCIES RECRUIT FUTURE OFFICERS
DOZENS OF AREA COLLEGE STUDENTS AND OTHER YOUNG ADULTS CAME TO THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO CHECK INTO A CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT. THOSE ATTENDING INCLUDED A GROUP FROM MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY. CITY COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS ALSO WORKS AT THE UNIVERSITY, AND SAYS IT’S A CHANCE FOR THE...
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60
Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
nwestiowa.com
Charged for shooting woman with Nerf gun
PAULLINA—A 37-year-old rural Paullina man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of John Anthony Bandomo stemmed from shooting his fiancée in the face with Nerf gun and “acting in a physically erratic and unreasonable manner while she was on the phone with law enforcement dispatch,” according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
19-year-old killed after being ejected from SUV during crash in Stanton County
A 19-year-old is dead after being ejected from their vehicle during a crash in Stanton County Thursday afternoon.
KCRG.com
Family suing MercyOne in Sioux City over alleged wrongful death speaks out
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa family is speaking out about the death of the man they call their “rock.” Sixty-five-year-old Michael Dreckman died at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, in Sioux City, in 2021, after heart surgery. The family filed suit, last week, alleging “negligence” and “vicarious...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi
ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY RECYCLING MAY SWITCH TO COLLECTION EVERY OTHER WEEK
RECYCLING PICKUP IN SIOUX CITY MAY BE MOVING TO COLLECTION TO EVERY OTHER WEEK INSTEAD OF A WEEKLY BASIS THIS SUMMER. THAT’S ONE OF THE CHANGES IN A NEW TEN YEAR CONTRACT WITH THE CITY PROPOSED BY GILL HAULING, THE COMPANY THAT COLLECTS TRASH AND RECYCLABLES IN THE CITY.
