Shepherdsville, KY

Wave 3

Louisville Metro included in $11.3 million Ky. transportation funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced $11.3 million to improve transportation and air quality in Kentucky, and Louisville Metro Government will be receiving some of that funding. The La Grange Road corridor is getting bicycle/pedestrian improvements. This includes the construction of sidewalks, bike lanes, a shared-use path and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Greater Louisville Inc. announces move to PNC Tower this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After more than 20 years at its current headquarters, Greater Louisville Inc. announced on Monday it would be moving its offices to the PNC Tower later this summer. GLI said the move reaffirms the group’s commitment to investing and maintaining its presence within Downtown Louisville, according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville nonprofit matches crowdfunding grants to support Black entrepreneurs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to support startups founded by Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Metro United Way is working with FundBLACKFounders to provide up to $25,000 matching grants to 15 Louisville-based founders, according to a release. Entrepreneurs can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana technical school expanding heavy equipment program

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Prosser Career Education Center is expanding its Heavy Equipment Operator Program. The education center is partnering with Associated Builders and Contractors and MAC Construction to build a new facility to better facilitate learning for the student. The program is one of 28 different programs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Southern Indiana rocker John Mellencamp performing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - John Mellencamp, a singer and songwriter from southern Indiana, is coming to Louisville as part of his “Live and In Person” tour this April. The performances are scheduled at Whitney Hall in the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on April 17 and 18.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bestattractions.org

Terrific Things to Do in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is a city in Kentucky that lies on the Ohio River, with Indiana to its north. Whether you’re in town for a day or an entire weekend, there are plenty of things to do in Louisville, Kentucky. It is the largest city in the state and is home to many places to visit. You can explore the city’s culture, check out its restaurants, enjoy local beer, or go on a haunted tour.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 2/6

13 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs talks preparations ahead of Oaks, Derby. Darren Rogers, Senior Director of Communications at Churchill Downs, talks Paddock construction updates, the new first turn and more. Organization | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

KSP: LMPD finds missing Owensboro girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update. Louisville Metro Police located a missing 16-year-old girl from Owensboro and she is reported safe, according to the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Louisville area who has been missing for a few days. Kentucky...
OWENSBORO, KY
Wave 3

Missing Owensboro girl found safe

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a girl missing from Daviess County has been found safely in Louisville. Troopers say the 16-year-old had last been seen by her family Friday. They made a plea to the public to help find her, and believed she would be with a...
OWENSBORO, KY

