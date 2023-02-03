Read full article on original website
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Wave 3
Meet Phillip Baker, the new Louisville Metro Council District 6 Representative
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council is getting some new faces to fill the vacant seats left behind by Keisha Dorsey and former Council President David James. Two days and 28 applicants later, the council voted to have Kumar Rashad represent District 3 and Phillip Baker represent District 6.
Wave 3
13 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs update on Oaks, Derby preparations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is only 13 weeks away, and Churchill Downs is providing weekly updates ahead of the first Saturday in May. Construction is ongoing within the Paddock area, part of a $200 million redesign that Churchill Downs said will enhance fan experience at the racetrack.
Wave 3
Louisville Metro included in $11.3 million Ky. transportation funding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced $11.3 million to improve transportation and air quality in Kentucky, and Louisville Metro Government will be receiving some of that funding. The La Grange Road corridor is getting bicycle/pedestrian improvements. This includes the construction of sidewalks, bike lanes, a shared-use path and...
Wave 3
Greater Louisville Inc. announces move to PNC Tower this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After more than 20 years at its current headquarters, Greater Louisville Inc. announced on Monday it would be moving its offices to the PNC Tower later this summer. GLI said the move reaffirms the group’s commitment to investing and maintaining its presence within Downtown Louisville, according...
Wave 3
Mayor Greenberg recognizes Louisville gun violence survivors, advocates seeking change
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg recognized those who survived shootings in honor of “National Gun Violence Survivors Week,” highlighting the role of survivors as changemakers in the community. On Monday, Greenberg stated the first week of February is being recognized as the timing coincides...
Before Hamilton and Burr: Kentucky’s famous Bardstown duel of 1801
Before the famous 1803 duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, a duel took place in Kentucky between two prominent men, Dr. James Chambers and John Rowan.
Wave 3
Louisville nonprofit matches crowdfunding grants to support Black entrepreneurs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to support startups founded by Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Metro United Way is working with FundBLACKFounders to provide up to $25,000 matching grants to 15 Louisville-based founders, according to a release. Entrepreneurs can...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana technical school expanding heavy equipment program
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Prosser Career Education Center is expanding its Heavy Equipment Operator Program. The education center is partnering with Associated Builders and Contractors and MAC Construction to build a new facility to better facilitate learning for the student. The program is one of 28 different programs...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana rocker John Mellencamp performing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - John Mellencamp, a singer and songwriter from southern Indiana, is coming to Louisville as part of his “Live and In Person” tour this April. The performances are scheduled at Whitney Hall in the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on April 17 and 18.
WLKY.com
East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
WLKY.com
Louisville's new disc golf course is now open, and was packed on its first weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plenty of people were out over the weekend to enjoy above-average temperatures, and some of them were playing disc golf on Louisville's newest course. The 18-hole course is at Champions Park along River Road. Construction started on the project last spring, and it cost about $50,000.
Officials: 2 Louisville students struck by driver outside high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville high school students are recovering after being struck by a driver while trying to get to school early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, two students, believed to be about 15 or 16, were hit by a driver outside Moore High School in the 6400 block of Outer Loop.
bestattractions.org
Terrific Things to Do in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is a city in Kentucky that lies on the Ohio River, with Indiana to its north. Whether you’re in town for a day or an entire weekend, there are plenty of things to do in Louisville, Kentucky. It is the largest city in the state and is home to many places to visit. You can explore the city’s culture, check out its restaurants, enjoy local beer, or go on a haunted tour.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Council member calling for greater collaboration between JCPS, LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Councilman believes a breakdown in communication is failing to prevent violence in Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) facilities. After recent incidents like a gun falling out of a backpack or a bullet being found on the floor, Anthony Piagentini (R-19) is calling for...
kentuckytoday.com
Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 2/6
13 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs talks preparations ahead of Oaks, Derby. Darren Rogers, Senior Director of Communications at Churchill Downs, talks Paddock construction updates, the new first turn and more. Organization | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAVE...
Wave 3
Gun found on student at Ballard High School; JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Ballard High School students after a gun was found on a student Monday afternoon. Principal of Ballard High School Jason Neuss said over the weekend, staff members were notified that a student might have had a weapon with them.
KSP: LMPD finds missing Owensboro girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update. Louisville Metro Police located a missing 16-year-old girl from Owensboro and she is reported safe, according to the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Louisville area who has been missing for a few days. Kentucky...
Wave 3
Missing Owensboro girl found safe
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a girl missing from Daviess County has been found safely in Louisville. Troopers say the 16-year-old had last been seen by her family Friday. They made a plea to the public to help find her, and believed she would be with a...
'24 SF Jalen Shelley Offered by Louisville
The Texas wing is a top-25 prospect in the Class of 2024.
