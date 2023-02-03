Jake Paul breaks silence over brother signing Prime sponsorship deal with his rival Dana White

Jake Paul has broken his silence after his brother signed a massive Prime sponsorship deal with his long-term rival Dana White .

His brother Logan Paul and KSI have announced a new partnership with White to sponsor the UFC with their popular Prime Hydration drink.

It comes despite Jake having a long-standing feud with White over fighter pay among other issues.

In fact, this time last year, the YouTuber-turned-boxer released a rap song Paul targeting White.

The song included the lyrics: 'Dana, pay your fighters more. Give them healthcare, you scumbag. I haven't met a single person who says anything good about you. I passed my drug test and you went silent. I'm keeping my foot on your neck until you tap.'

Paul said he was defending fighters' rights against the abusive power structure of the UFC after White had claimed the 26-year-old was on steroids.

And now, after his older brother teamed up with White, Paul once again referenced fighter pay.

'I'm always happy for my brother's successes, and while I have zero involvement in his drink, I hope UFC will share the revenue it receives with fighters,' he told Bloody Elbow.

Since the exclusive Prime drink created by the YouTube stars launched last year, demand for bottles of the viral drink has been astronomical.

KSI and Logan Paul have marked their new collaboration venture, Prime, as a healthy alternative to many energy drinks.

Prime has even been resold for huge markups online, with one bottle spotted on eBay at a staggering £50,000 - despite the drink only retailing in Aldi for £1.99.

Speaking about partnering up with White's UFC, Logan said: 'I've been a fan of UFC for as long as I can remembe. So having the opportunity to partner with them and amplify the PRIME brand is a check off the bucket list.

'Together, we are a global powerhouse and this collaboration is sure to extend far beyond the Octagon with an opportunity to give back in the process with the UFC Foundation.'

Meanwhile, co-founder KSI added: 'This partnership enables us to tap into UFC's fan base and reach a massive global audience across multiple platforms, giving us the ability to flex our marketing muscles and prove we are a dominating force in the industry.'

Prime is soon to be plastered across all UFC shows, with the blue and red corners also renamed the Prime Hydration Recovery Zones.