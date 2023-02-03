Read full article on original website
Related
Current Publishing
New athletic director starts at Zionsville Community High School
Zionsville Community High School has named Josh Larsh its co-athletic director. Larsh will start Feb.13, working alongside fellow athletic director Greg Schallhase. Larsh, 43, comes to Zionsville after an 18-month stint as the Avon High School athletic director. He will split duties with Schellhase. Both Avon and Zionsville are members...
WLFI.com
Students speak out after "mob" formed at Mackey arena
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — For 8 hours Sunday, Purdue University student Gabe MacPhail camped outside of Mackey arena in hopes of getting a golden ticket, a season pass to Purdue basketball games. He told News 18 there were no trash cans, and no staff in sight as a...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
What Purdue Basketball's Players Said Following Loss to Indiana at Assembly Hall
No. 1 Purdue basketball lost to No. 21 Indiana 79-74 on the road Saturday at Assembly Hall. Zach Edey, Braden Smith and David Jenkins Jr. addressed the media after the game to discuss what went wrong.
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
tourcounsel.com
Five Points Mall | Shopping mall in Marion, Indiana
Five Points Mall, formerly North Park Mall, was an enclosed shopping mall in Marion, Indiana, U.S. Opened in 1978, the mall's anchor stores are Roses Discount Store. Planet fitness & Applebee's are other major tenants. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Carson's, and JCPenney. Outparcel properties...
Current Publishing
Carmel Clay Schools considers adjusting 2024 spring break in response to total solar eclipse
Carmel Clay Schools is proposing a change to its calendar for the 2023-24 school year to accommodate a rare celestial event. Carmel is in the path of a total solar eclipse that will occur April 8, 2024. The eclipse is set to begin at 2:50 p.m., with the sun completely blocked by the moon from 3:06 to 3:09 p.m., leading to several minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. That also happens to be when many elementary students are on the bus heading home.
Noblesville woman conquers cancer and life a mile at a time
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — At 72, Char Cooper is always on the move. "No matter how you feel – when you go out for a run you always feel better," Cooper said. The Noblesville resident has run half marathons and nine marathons. She always keeps going even when a bear emerged during a race in Colorado.
tourcounsel.com
Tippecanoe Mall | Shopping mall in Lafayette, Indiana
Tippecanoe Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Lafayette, Indiana. Opened in 1974, it is anchored by JCPenney, Macy's, Kohl's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. It is owned by Simon Property Group. Melvin Simon & Associates opened Tippecanoe Mall in 1974. It was originally slated for a 1973 opening with Montgomery...
4 teens arrested for beating Lafayette man with a hammer
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Four teenagers were arrested for severely beating a man with a hammer in Lafayette on Sunday. Police were called just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 5 to a report of a man being beaten with a hammer outside of apartments in the 1500 block of Holloway Drive.
wrtv.com
Disturbed to close 2023 tour with show at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE — Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed will wrap their 2023 North American Tour with a show at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Sept. 2. Along with opening acts Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer, the band will take the stage on Labor Day weekend at the amphitheater, supporting their album Divisive.
FOX59
Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition. According to online court records, Hamilton County […]
wbiw.com
GM workers could receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks
INDIANA — After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks. According to UAW officials, checks will begin being sent out on Feb. 24. In Indiana, there are 6,157 workers across five GM facilities including locations in Bedford, Kokomo,...
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
News Now Warsaw
Two men fall through ice on Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE — Two men fell through the ice on Silver Lake early Sunday afternoon. The two had been attempting to ice fish about 40 yards from shore on a bay west of the main lake when they fell through. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Both men were...
readthereporter.com
Slapfish opens in Fishers
Grand opening with Lobster Roll Giveaway planned for Feb. 18. Fast-casual seafood will make a splash at the Fishers District as Slapfish Indiana opens on Saturday, Feb. 18. The first 100 customers on opening day will receive a free lobster roll (one lobster roll per customer). There will also be live music and other free family-friendly entertainment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 11547 Yard St., Suite 820, Fishers.
readthereporter.com
Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis
Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
WIBC.com
Drug Bust in Anderson, Meth & Cocaine Use Increasing in Madison and Delaware Counties
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two women from Anderson were arrested Friday on several drug charges. In all started around 1:30 Friday morning when Indiana State Police pulled over Briannah Snyder, 29, and Carrie Garrett, 42. “And during that time, he (Trooper Nick Albrecht) saw that there was indicators of criminal...
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
Officer involved shooting leaves suspect dead in Marion
Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Marion, according to the Marion Police Department.
Comments / 0