Disturbed to close 2023 tour with show at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE — Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed will wrap their 2023 North American Tour with a show at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Sept. 2. Along with opening acts Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer, the band will take the stage on Labor Day weekend at the amphitheater, supporting their album Divisive.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
Noblesville woman conquers cancer and life a mile at a time
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — At 72, Char Cooper is always on the move. "No matter how you feel – when you go out for a run you always feel better," Cooper said. The Noblesville resident has run half marathons and nine marathons. She always keeps going even when a bear emerged during a race in Colorado.
Carmel Clay Schools considers adjusting 2024 spring break in response to total solar eclipse
Carmel Clay Schools is proposing a change to its calendar for the 2023-24 school year to accommodate a rare celestial event. Carmel is in the path of a total solar eclipse that will occur April 8, 2024. The eclipse is set to begin at 2:50 p.m., with the sun completely blocked by the moon from 3:06 to 3:09 p.m., leading to several minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. That also happens to be when many elementary students are on the bus heading home.
Wall collapses at Journal Review
A portion of a brick exterior wall at the Journal Review collapsed around 1 p.m. Monday. The 200-foot section that collapsed was part of the west wall located along the courthouse parking lot. It fell outwardly, sending debris into the parking lot. No vehicles in the courthouse lot or those...
City of Westfield purchases land for $770K
The City of Westfield purchased three parcels of land last month totaling a little more than 25 acres at an auction for $770,000. The land, at 2510 E. 171st St., was purchased Jan. 26 at the Prairie Waters Event Center in Westfield during an auction held by Pendleton-based Don Smock Auction Co., Inc.. The Westfield City Council had approved a resolution authorizing Westfield Chief of Staff Jeremy Lollar to pursue the purchase of the land three days prior to the auction.
Five Points Mall | Shopping mall in Marion, Indiana
Five Points Mall, formerly North Park Mall, was an enclosed shopping mall in Marion, Indiana, U.S. Opened in 1978, the mall's anchor stores are Roses Discount Store. Planet fitness & Applebee's are other major tenants. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Carson's, and JCPenney. Outparcel properties...
The buzz in Bloomington: Indiana fans ready for No. 1 Purdue in highly-anticipated matchup
It’s no normal Saturday morning in Bloomington. With a matchup against the No. 1 team in the country and archrival on the deck in just a few hours at 4 p.m., hundreds of Indiana students eagerly headed to Assembly Hall to wait in a line for general admission entry to the game. And, with both teams ranked in the AP top-25 for the first time in the rivalry showdown since 2016, there’s a lot to be excited about.
Grant County’s and Hollywood’s Original Rebel – James Dean
One of America’s greatest cultural icons hails from right here in Grant County. James Dean was born in Marion, Indiana in 1931, later moving to his aunt and uncle’s farm in Fairmount, Indiana. Dean became popular among his classmates and participated in many extracurriculars, such as baseball, basketball, drama and public speaking. Dean eventually headed to California and to pursue an acting career in Hollywood.
What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?
How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
1/29/23 Homeless tents
Snow littered the ground and splattered onto my notepad as I walked to the Lafayette food pa…
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
4 teens arrested for beating Lafayette man with a hammer
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Four teenagers were arrested for severely beating a man with a hammer in Lafayette on Sunday. Police were called just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 5 to a report of a man being beaten with a hammer outside of apartments in the 1500 block of Holloway Drive.
Two men fall through ice on Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE — Two men fell through the ice on Silver Lake early Sunday afternoon. The two had been attempting to ice fish about 40 yards from shore on a bay west of the main lake when they fell through. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Both men were...
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants
Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
Downtown Carmel fire
Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
Indiana animal rescue operator charged with 11 animal cruelty charges
LaPorte County prosecutors have filed animal cruelty charges against the operator of a Michigan City-based animal rescue.
What Purdue Basketball's Players Said Following Loss to Indiana at Assembly Hall
No. 1 Purdue basketball lost to No. 21 Indiana 79-74 on the road Saturday at Assembly Hall. Zach Edey, Braden Smith and David Jenkins Jr. addressed the media after the game to discuss what went wrong.
