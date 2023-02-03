Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Indiana DNR Law Enforcement warns Indiana residents to stay off the ice
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement agency, there have been multiple incidents involving people falling through the ice in northern Indiana throughout Sunday. The department advises that icy conditions are going to continue to deteriorate and weaken as the weather gets warmer, and that community members...
Who’s Responsible for Repairs if a Snow Plow Damages Your Property in Indiana?
Indiana has seen its fair share of winter precipitation this winter. At some point since the season began nearly every square mile of the state has received various amounts of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and sometimes a mix of all three which has kept Indiana Department of Transportation snow plow drivers busy. While their efforts are greatly appreciated, as many of them work throughout the day and night doing their best to clear the roads and make driving a little safer for the rest of us when Mother Nature decides to get a little frosty, they are human and accidents can happen. So, who's on the hook for repairs if one of those accidents happens to your personal property?
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Monday
The entire work week will be above average. (At least, as far as Mister Weatherman is concerned. Your mileage may vary.) There will be a few spotty showers and it will be a bit breezy late tonight, and Tuesday morning. A bigger batch of rain and wind arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Could be some rumbles of thunder, and gusts to 50mph!
Can I be sued if snow from my car hits another car in Indiana?
In Indiana, drivers might wonder whether they can be sued if snow flying from their cars creates more hazardous driving conditions for others on the road.
WIBC.com
Rain, Above Average Temperatures, High Wind Gusts Expected Across Indiana This Week
STATEWIDE--Rain, high winds, and rising temperatures are supposed to be a part of the weather forecast across Indiana this week. “It will be a pretty active week. Obviously, the big story is we’re so well above average, which will bring that spring-like feel. There will be a long stretch of highs in the 50s, especially Tuesday through Thursday,” said Marcus Bailey, meteorologist with WISH-TV.
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
3 Things I Didn’t Know About DUI Checkpoints in Indiana
We are fortunate to live in a time where innovation has given us multiple options to get home safely after going out for drinks beyond calling a cab or having someone in the group volunteer to not have any alcohol so they can be the designated driver for the night. While those two options are still perfectly good, and better than no options at all, the rise of ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft, over the past several years has made it even easier to get home in a way other than driving yourself because you "only had a few," or you don't think you're that bad. However, as we know, many people push their luck and try to drive themselves home regardless of how many drinks they've had. As long as that continues, law enforcement across Indiana will continue to set up DUI checkpoints in an effort to keep the roads safe. I've always assumed that if you see a checkpoint on the road, you are required to go through it. But, that's not the case. As it turns out, you do have rights.
OnlyInYourState
Get Your Sugar Fix At The LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival In Indiana
There are a few things in this world that are fairly difficult to find that isn’t universally loved by everyone, like chocolate. And maple syrup! And speaking of maple syrup, did you know that it’s so beloved that, like chocolate, it’s got numerous festivals dedicated to it all over the place (shoutout to the 2023 Fort Wayne Chocolatefest)? Yep, and Indiana is no different. Plan on attending this maple syrup festival in Indiana this year for a totally sweet, unbeatable wonderful time. It’s the unbeatable LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival, and it’s a delicious, oozy doozy.
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
When will Mosquito Season 2023 Start in Indiana?
Right now, we are enjoying not having to swat away those nasty pests, mosquitoes. However, it won't be much longer until they return to Indiana yards. While I am not a fan of this cold, winter weather we are experiencing here in Indiana, I am certainly happy that we don't have to deal with mosquitoes on top of that. I can see myself out in my backyard swatting away at mosquitoes and slipping on the ice. Honestly, I'd probably go viral if someone were to film that. In any event, while it isn't mosquito season in Indiana right now, we all know that it is coming soon.
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Indiana
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Indiana's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
WLFI.com
Energy bills soar across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — There's outrage across the state of Indiana over soaring power bills. What's behind the spike and is there any relief in the future?. "Some AES customers have told CBS4 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those...
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Holcomb Proclaims February 11 as Indiana 211 Day
INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and many other important resources.
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
Indiana Exotic Feline Rescue Is Home to Nearly 100 Cats and You Can Take a Tour
Big cats made a lot of headlines during the pandemic with the popularity of Tiger King, but did you know that there is a place in Indiana where big cats like those in the Netflix series go to live out the rest of their lives?. A Permanent Home. Located on...
OnlyInYourState
6 Rural Restaurants Around Indiana That Are So Worth The Drive
Indiana is one of those states that are literally filled top to bottom with excellent restaurants, bakeries, and eateries – and from about every country and culture imaginable. Our favorites, though, tend to be the little guys – the mom-and-pop restaurants that bring communities together and provide some of the best meals you’ll ever indulge in. Let’s take a look at six rural mom-and-pop restaurants in Indiana that are totally worth a journey out to – trust us, these folks go above and beyond in the “wonderful” department (in no particular order). Bring your appetite; you’re going to need it:
nwi.life
Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties
Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
WTHI
Semi fire shuts down part of I-70
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Police has shut part of I-70. It's the result of a semi fire. ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said a semi hauling vegetables caught fire. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday between the 14 and 15 mile marker. Crews had to shut down the eastbound lanes as they cleaned up.
Comments / 1