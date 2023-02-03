ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cardinals take 1st non-QB in new mock draft

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Between now and the actual 2023 NFL draft at the end of April, there will be plenty of scenarios played out in mock drafts. The latest shakeup to the NFL draft this year is the agreement of the Denver Broncos sending their first-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in a deal that allows them to hire Sean Payton as their head coach.

This does not affect the Arizona Cardinals in the first round, as they have the No. 3 overall pick, but trades could impact their first selection.

In a new mock draft from Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, the Cardinals are impacted when the Chicago Bears trade back from No. 4 overall and the Indianapolis Cols have the first overall pick.

Quarterbacks come off the board with the first two overall picks, giving the Cardinals the chance to big the best non-quarterback in the draft.

In this scenario, they go with Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter instead of Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson.

Carter is considered by many to be the best player in this year’s draft.

The Cardinals do need a stud interior defender. J.J. Watt has retired and Zach Allen is headed into free agency,

The Cardinals have not successfully drafted a big-time impact defensive tackle since Eric Swann in the 1990s.

If they have their choice of every non-quarterback, we will get to see what new general manager Monti Ossenfort values in building a roster.

Will the defensive tackle be the pick or will the potentially elite pass rusher be the selection?

We could find out in under three months.

GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

