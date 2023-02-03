Read full article on original website
Schools across Michigan participating in teen safe-driving program
Students at 36 Michigan high schools will have the opportunity to become better, safer drivers by participating in the Strive for a Safer Drive (S4SD) program. A peer-led traffic safety initiative, S4SD, aims to reduce the leading cause of death for teens—traffic crashes. In 2021, there were 483,132 licensed...
Insurance Careers Month Highlights Stable, Rewarding Jobs in Michigan
Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-press@michigan.gov. Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints. (LANSING, MICH) This February, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is highlighting Insurance Careers Month and the more than 80,000 Michiganders who work in the insurance field. “Michigan is home to some of the nation’s largest insurance...
