Quincy, WA

kpq.com

Elderly Man Injured in Single-Car Crash on Hwy 97A

An elderly man has serious injuries following a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 97A near Entiat Monday morning. "The driver of the vehicle was southbound," says Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel. "The driver suffered a medical emergency and left the roadway to the right where he struck a rock wall. He was transported with pretty-severe injuries."
ENTIAT, WA
KXLY

Man killed in car crash near Quincy, Washington

QUINCY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed in a car crash near Quincy Thursday night. GCSO says they responded to a crash at Winchester Road Northwest near Quincy. They said the driver was heading north on Winchester Road when they were unable to turn, which led to the car rolling over.
QUINCY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Roasts Man That Drives on WA Train Tracks & Gets Stuck

Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports of a small car stuck on the train tracks near Mesa Washington, posted pictures of the car, and the internet erupted!. Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports about a smaller Ford sedan stuck on railroad tracks outside of Mesa Washington. When officers arrived, they found the car stuck trying to drive between two tracks but had gotten stuck in the deep gravel and railroad ties. Luckily a passing train managed to slip by the car with what looks like inches to spare. The man got lucky and escaped the situation with the cost of a ticket from the cops, the cost of a tow, and then the internet embarrassment that exploded right after.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

2 suspects sought after fleeing from traffic stop in East Wenatchee

EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement is search for two suspects who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Saturday in East Wenatchee. Police have probable cause to arrest Echo Burnam and Robert Britt for felony eluding, rendering criminal assistance and obstructing law enforcement, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Two Suspects Sought After Leaving Odabashian Bridge Stop

Public help is being sought to find two suspects who police say drove away from a traffic stop on the Odabashian Bridge. East Wenatchee Police stopped a car that left from a house known for drug activity, and asked for a Chelan County Sheriff's K-9 to sniff the car for narcotics.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
102.7 KORD

Grant County Driver Dies After Rolling Truck Near Quincy

It is not known if wearing a seatbelt would have saved the driver's life, but not wearing one contributed to their death. Image shows curve where speeding truck went off road. Around 11:20 PM Thursday night, February 2nd, Grant County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Winchester Road Northwest for a report of an accident.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg

A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Helicopter hits power lines, lands in river near Naches

NACHES, Wash.- Naches Fire crews responded to reports of a helicopter crash near the 8400 block of US Highway 12 around 5 p.m. on February 5. The helicopter clipped power lines along the roadway and then went down towards the river. According to Naches Fire crews were heading towards the...
NACHES, WA
kpq.com

Victims Involved in Two Fatal Wenatchee Fires Identified

Two victims involved in two separate fatal fires in Wenatchee have been identified. The woman involved in the mobile home park fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday morning was identified to be 45-year-old Shanna Rice. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says Rice tried to get out...
WENATCHEE, WA
92.9 The Bull

Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park

Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning

YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Yakima police investigating after homeowner shoots armed man

YAKIMA, Wash. - Investigators with the Yakima Police Department are looking into a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning. According to information from the Yakima Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 a.m. By Erin Wencl.
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

Armed Home Intruder Shot by Occupant in Yakima Dies

An armed home intruder was shot early Sunday in the 1100 block of East Beech Street. A news release from the Yakima Police Department said a 29-year-old male was found dead in the backyard of a residence. Yakima officers responded to a call of gunshots fired at 2:05 a.m. According...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman who died in mobile home fire in Wenatchee identified

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a Wednesday mobile home fire in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told Newsradio 560 KPQ that 45-year-old Shanna Rice died in the fire in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Rice had tried to get out of the home while her significant other had carried his disabled brother to safety.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Man Held on $250K Bail After Alleged Assault with Baseball Bat

A man is in jail on $250,000 bail after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in Moses Lake last week. Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 200 block of East Ninth Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. last Thursday. Capt. Mike Williams with the Moses Lake Police...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman dies in early Wednesday morning mobile home fire in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — A woman died in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Wenatchee. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. Wednesday to the reported fire at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee police and a Chelan County deputy, who...
WENATCHEE, WA
hotelnewsresource.com

Fairfield Inn & Suites Moses Lake Hotel in Moses Lake, WA Sold

Today, The Hotel Group (THG) and Hogback Development announced the purchase of the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Moses Lake, Wa. The Hotel Group is a national hotel management, investment and development company and is an affiliate of Hotel Equities (HE). This addition, and the recent announcement of two Hyatt additions, furthers the group's continued growth in the Northwest.
MOSES LAKE, WA

