State Treasurer: Michigan Achievement Scholarship Provides Affordability and Opportunity for Michigan Students, Families
State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks today encouraged Michigan students and families to unlock the assistance available from the Michigan Achievement Scholarship by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). “The Michigan Achievement Scholarship really is a game changer in bringing college affordability and opportunity to many students and families...
Insurance Careers Month Highlights Stable, Rewarding Jobs in Michigan
Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-press@michigan.gov. Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints. (LANSING, MICH) This February, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is highlighting Insurance Careers Month and the more than 80,000 Michiganders who work in the insurance field. “Michigan is home to some of the nation’s largest insurance...
