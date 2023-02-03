ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

northernstar.info

What’s Up With: The South Grant Towers?

Editor’s note: This story is a part of the “What’s Up With?” series. To submit a question for the Northern Star to see, fill out the form here. DeKALB – A quartet of towers stand resolute between the West Lagoon and Central Park. Grant Towers are four 12-story tall residence halls, but South Towers A and B do not have any residents – their dark outline on the horizon contrasting when their sister buildings light up the night.
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

SGA petition criticizes NIU’s efforts at inclusion

DeKALB – Amidst growing concerns of NIU’s inactivity towards racism and lack of diversity on campus, the Student Government Association has proposed a petition to shed light on student concerns. The petition was co-authored by Historian Atlas Babcock and Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Olivia Newman and...
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

NIU task force recommends how to save Greek Life

DeKALB – A task force created by NIU President Lisa Freeman, dedicated to revitalizing and improving Greek Life, gave its findings to the university after research and data gathering from various subcommittees during the 2021-2022 academic year. According to the task force’s report, its goal was to recommend solutions...
DEKALB, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Ald. Taylor condemns Lightfoot's management of Wadsworth shelter, treatment of Woodlawn

Woodlawn is a beautiful community with a history of activism, resilience and care. It has been a home for Black residents escaping the racist South since the early 1900s. Though frequently met with violence, Black families remained and built a determined community. In more recent history, Woodlawn has welcomed Black residents, like myself, being displaced by the gentrification from other neighborhoods in our own city. In the spirit of this legacy, I am urging us to welcome asylum seekers and unhoused local residents to the vacant Wadsworth building. I hope that we can learn from each other, and continue our rich history of community collaboration.
CHICAGO, IL
northernstar.info

‘For What It’s Worth,’ Mavis Staples lights up the Egyptian Theatre

Mavis Staples played to a packed audience at the Egyptian Theatre on Friday night, marking her first-ever performance in DeKalb. The NIU Concert Choir and the NIU Black Choir opened for Staples, performing a brief set together. Their lively performance fit quite well on a bill with Staples, giving her the perfect introduction.
DEKALB, IL
WGN Radio

Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson shares his story

Brandon Johnson, a Cook County Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate, joins Steve Dale to talk about his run for mayor, what his plans as Mayor would be ahead of the election on February 28, and he gives a little insight into his motivations and upbringing that led him into a path of politics. Listen below […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire department in Cook County auctioning off old ambulance

BROADVIEW, Ill. - Here's a chance to have the most unique vehicle on your block. The Broadview Fire Department is auctioning off one of its old ambulances. The proceeds will go to fund new essential equipment for the department. You can bid from now through St. Patrick's Day at municibid.com.
COOK COUNTY, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park or Oak Poop?

Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
OAK PARK, IL
wjol.com

Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon

Rod Baker Ford dealership along Route 30 in Plainfield has sat empty for months after it moved to another location in Plainfield. Village Mayor John Argoudelis says since the family owns the land, the Village doesn’t have much say as to what goes in there but received promising news yesterday. The mayor says there has been some interest and found out about a “possible end user” this week. Mayor Argoudelis says the property will be repurposed shortly.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

What’s up with those red circular signs on top of CTA bus stop signs?

File this one under things I probably should have known about the CTA that only recently came on my radar. Not long ago I first noticed red circular signs with white letters affixed to the top of regular bus stop poles at Wilson station, my local ‘L’ stop. I figured they had something to do with finding one’s way from the train to the correct bus line, but I wasn’t sure exactly how the system functions.

