4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
HSS honored to receive the Proclamation: Surya Namaskar (SUN Salutation) Awareness Period, by Mayor Richard C. IrvinShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership AwardShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious CircumstancesVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinElgin, IL
northernstar.info
What’s Up With: The South Grant Towers?
Editor’s note: This story is a part of the “What’s Up With?” series. To submit a question for the Northern Star to see, fill out the form here. DeKALB – A quartet of towers stand resolute between the West Lagoon and Central Park. Grant Towers are four 12-story tall residence halls, but South Towers A and B do not have any residents – their dark outline on the horizon contrasting when their sister buildings light up the night.
northernstar.info
SGA petition criticizes NIU’s efforts at inclusion
DeKALB – Amidst growing concerns of NIU’s inactivity towards racism and lack of diversity on campus, the Student Government Association has proposed a petition to shed light on student concerns. The petition was co-authored by Historian Atlas Babcock and Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Olivia Newman and...
northernstar.info
NIU task force recommends how to save Greek Life
DeKALB – A task force created by NIU President Lisa Freeman, dedicated to revitalizing and improving Greek Life, gave its findings to the university after research and data gathering from various subcommittees during the 2021-2022 academic year. According to the task force’s report, its goal was to recommend solutions...
northernpublicradio.org
At least 30 minutes of recess is now required at Illinois elementary schools. Here’s what it’s meant for kids.
On a winter's day, 5th grade students at Gregory Elementary School in Rockford run around outside at recess. It’s a scene most people are probably familiar with from when they were in elementary school: kids in puffy winter coats playing all sorts of games and walking around with their friends.
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
Oooh Wee It Is brings mouthwatering 'soul food with a twist' to Hyde Park
Just in time for Black History Month, a popular southern-style eatery is opening a new location in Hyde Park!
Ald. Taylor condemns Lightfoot's management of Wadsworth shelter, treatment of Woodlawn
Woodlawn is a beautiful community with a history of activism, resilience and care. It has been a home for Black residents escaping the racist South since the early 1900s. Though frequently met with violence, Black families remained and built a determined community. In more recent history, Woodlawn has welcomed Black residents, like myself, being displaced by the gentrification from other neighborhoods in our own city. In the spirit of this legacy, I am urging us to welcome asylum seekers and unhoused local residents to the vacant Wadsworth building. I hope that we can learn from each other, and continue our rich history of community collaboration.
northernstar.info
‘For What It’s Worth,’ Mavis Staples lights up the Egyptian Theatre
Mavis Staples played to a packed audience at the Egyptian Theatre on Friday night, marking her first-ever performance in DeKalb. The NIU Concert Choir and the NIU Black Choir opened for Staples, performing a brief set together. Their lively performance fit quite well on a bill with Staples, giving her the perfect introduction.
wmay.com
Illinois National Guard officer becomes highest ranking person of color in history of institution
An Illinois National Guard officer has made history, becoming the highest-ranking person of color in the history of the Guard, dating back well over 200 years. Rodney Boyd was officially promoted Saturday from Brigadier General to Major General in ceremonies in Chicago. Boyd is a native of Chicago’s South Side....
Free DuSable Museum event to honor Steppin' pioneer DJ Sam Chatman
A free event Thursday at the DuSable Black History Museum is highlighting a Chicago contribution to Black culture.
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson shares his story
Brandon Johnson, a Cook County Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate, joins Steve Dale to talk about his run for mayor, what his plans as Mayor would be ahead of the election on February 28, and he gives a little insight into his motivations and upbringing that led him into a path of politics. Listen below […]
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and bar
The Chicago Magic Lounge is Chicago's speakeasy magic theater with a unique entrance. (CHICAGO) Enter the fake laundromat and go through the hidden door behind the phony washing machines.
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrants
The territory of Chicago in the United States is preparing a new monetary support of $500.00 USD for immigrants and domestic employees. The mayor of the so-called Windy City, Lori Lightfoot, informed that the aid constitutes a second part of the Chicago Resiliency Fund plan.
fox32chicago.com
Fire department in Cook County auctioning off old ambulance
BROADVIEW, Ill. - Here's a chance to have the most unique vehicle on your block. The Broadview Fire Department is auctioning off one of its old ambulances. The proceeds will go to fund new essential equipment for the department. You can bid from now through St. Patrick's Day at municibid.com.
oakpark.com
Oak Park or Oak Poop?
Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
wjol.com
Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon
Rod Baker Ford dealership along Route 30 in Plainfield has sat empty for months after it moved to another location in Plainfield. Village Mayor John Argoudelis says since the family owns the land, the Village doesn’t have much say as to what goes in there but received promising news yesterday. The mayor says there has been some interest and found out about a “possible end user” this week. Mayor Argoudelis says the property will be repurposed shortly.
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
What’s up with those red circular signs on top of CTA bus stop signs?
File this one under things I probably should have known about the CTA that only recently came on my radar. Not long ago I first noticed red circular signs with white letters affixed to the top of regular bus stop poles at Wilson station, my local ‘L’ stop. I figured they had something to do with finding one’s way from the train to the correct bus line, but I wasn’t sure exactly how the system functions.
