Read full article on original website
Related
gillettewy.gov
Let's Talk Gillette: What's Happening for February 7, 2023
In this edition of Let's Talk Gillette, we take a look at some upcoming events and review the agenda for the February 7 City Council meeting. Let's Talk Gillette is available on most popular podcast platforms and www.gillettewy.gov/podcasts. The City Council agenda is published at 4 p.m. the Friday before...
gillettewy.gov
City Facilities Closed Friday, February 10
City of Gillette facilities will be closed to the public on Friday, February 10, 2023 for software updates. There will be no change to trash pickup; Solid Waste crews will run their regularly scheduled route on Friday. The Animal Shelter will also be closed on Friday, February 10 and Saturday,...
Comments / 0