Major Attendance Growth at Las Vegas Market in Winter 2023
Throngs of optimistic retailers, designers and specifiers gathered for Las Vegas Market’s first market of 2023 to place orders for new products, explore new technologies and embark on new opportunities. A 25% year-over-year increase in attendance combined with a wealth of new introductions created an unmistakable energy throughout the market’s 1,000 gift, home décor and furniture permanent showrooms and temporary exhibits, January 29- February 2, 2023, at World Market Center Las Vegas.
