Throngs of optimistic retailers, designers and specifiers gathered for Las Vegas Market’s first market of 2023 to place orders for new products, explore new technologies and embark on new opportunities. A 25% year-over-year increase in attendance combined with a wealth of new introductions created an unmistakable energy throughout the market’s 1,000 gift, home décor and furniture permanent showrooms and temporary exhibits, January 29- February 2, 2023, at World Market Center Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO