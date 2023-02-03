ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

The phrase 'I have a bridge to sell to you' originated after a conman 'sold' the Brooklyn Bridge

We all have heard of and used the phrase, "If you believe that, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell to you." However, not many of us know the intriguing story behind this phrase that was coined after a con man who tried to sell the Brooklyn Bridge. George C Parker, the conman, was born to Irish parents in New York on March 16, 1860. In the 1880s, New York was a melting pot of ethnic groups from all over the world. Parker took advantage of this and would approach unsuspecting immigrants and engage them in pleasant conversation before announcing himself as the bridge's owner. Parker would suggest installing toll booths as soon as he believed he had their trust, as per Irish Central.
Eater
Eater

New York Post Calls Basement Restaurants in Rockefeller Center ‘Captives’

Known crankster Steve Cuozzo at the New York Post hates the decor but loves the tuna bibimbap at Rockefeller Center’s new underground restaurants. The dining room at Naro, a Korean spot from the team behind the two-Michelin-starred Atomix, “has a too-plain look for a place that can top $300 a head at dinner,” he says, and feels “fit for little more than card playing.” The setup at Five Acres, from the owner of Prospect Heights restaurants Olmsted and Maison Yaki, reminds him of a “cattle pen” that’s hidden from view by “cheap-looking potted greenery.” None of this is too far off from Eater’s own assessment of the downstairs dining area, by the way, but calling these restaurants “captives” is some foil for the so-called “New York restaurant event of the year.”
CBS New York
CBS New York

Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
therealdeal.com
therealdeal.com

Say goodnight to these Bed Bath & Beyond stores

Veteran shoppers of Bed Bath & Beyond know not to throw out its ubiquitous coupons, even if they expired years ago: The stores will always take them. Unless the stores themselves have expired, which many across the country are doing as the chain hurtles toward bankruptcy. In Manhattan, two previously...
PIX11
PIX11

Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
BROOKLYN, NY
gotodestinations.com

The Finest Italian Spots in Manhattan, New York – (With Photos!)

Looking for the best Italian in Manhattan? New York City is known for its diverse and exceptional cuisine, and Italian food takes a special place among its achievements. Considered the birthplace of Italian American cooking, this city offers top-notch Italian dining options across its five boroughs. From the traditional Tuscan...
Shore News Network
Shore News Network

$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York Post
New York Post

Wealthy donor seeks to replace NYC’s horse carriages with electric ones

A wealthy donor says he has the solution to replacing controversial horse-drawn carriages in Central Park — but will his contraption electrify the imaginations of tourists? Joshua Fox says he will give an electric-carriage prototype to the city in an effort to kickstart the elimination of horse-drawn vehicles, and is willing to spend millions to finance a whole fleet. “I have been an animal lover and animal freedom fighter since the day I was born,” Fox, a 46-year-old Floridian, told the Post. “I lived in New York City for decades and I got to the point where I couldn’t even go...
New York Post
New York Post

Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’

The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
PIX11
PIX11

Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Top FDNY officials, including Staten Islander, step down from positions amid department shakeup

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two top FDNY officials voluntarily stepped down from their positions in an apparent protest to Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, reports said. Staten Island native FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito, both of whom took their positions just last year, forfeited their titles but will technically remain in their posts, the Daily News reported.
Comments / 0

