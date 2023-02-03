Read full article on original website
Related
Results for ‘Best Diner in Binghamton’ according to you
The results are in for our best diner in Binghamton poll. We received hundreds of votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
informnny.com
Enjoy five new Dunkin’ Donuts Valentine’s Day specials
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The season of love is here and Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating with select Valentine’s Day-themed drinks and sweets. From heart-shaped donuts to flavored jelly hearts, Dunkin’ Donuts lovers can enjoy their favorite drinks in red and pink while checking out the grocery aisle from Dunkin’ x Frankford Candy.
localsyr.com
Skyline tenants had hot water restored, now it’s cold again
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a week without hot water, Larry Fuller was happy to turn on his faucet this weekend. “Oh that felt so good,” Fuller recalled. “It felt so good, I thought, oh finally.”. That feeling was short-lived. “Then this morning when I was...
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Restaurants to bring new life to Armory Square
New restaurants will join a cocktail bar that recently opened at Syracuse’s Armory Square as the area looks to continue its recovery from the economic downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cheryl Chaif, owner of Hops Spot and Tallman Cocktail Co., which opened in December, will be adding a third...
INHS hopes a beacon shines on the waterfront
ITHACA, N.Y.—As plans for redevelopment of a parking lot on Inlet Island slowly but steadily move forward, non-profit housing developer Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) is prepping its contribution to the redevelopment with a new apartment building that’ll have some lovely waterfront views. The project, called “the Beacon,”...
Binghamton Forum Welcomes Kevin James for A Night of Comedy - Tix Selling Fast!
Comedian and Actor Kevin James is coming to the Binghamton Forum on June 2, 2023, for a performance that will likely have audiences laughing out loud. With a career that spans decades, James has established himself as one of the most beloved and recognizable figures in the entertainment industry.
Kansas Chicken & Burger planned for Vestal Parkway
A burger joint that's popular with BU students is coming to the Vestal Parkway.
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
cortlandvoice.com
Byrne celebrates 90 years of business; speaks on expansion in Cortland County (Photos Included)
Ninety years of business by Byrne Inc. was celebrated with a proclamation on Friday. A ceremony took place at Byrne Dairy’s DeWitt facility, a plant that’s been operating since 2004. At the ceremony, Onondaga County executive Ryan McMahon proclaimed Friday, Feb. 3 as Byrne Dairy Day. “It’s just...
14850.com
COVID and the Greater Ithaca Area, February 6th
While case counts statewide are down, local case counts are mostly up. Tompkins County hospitalizations are also up. Wastewater data is slightly up or flat. Last week’s Ithaca wastewater testing series climbed slightly from the previous January 18th result. Cayuga Heights reported a very slightly higher result to the New York State wastewater dashboard, but is bouncing around less than before. (Ithaca has about five times as many customers.)
NewsChannel 36
Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
Inside the Syracuse zoo’s scramble to save a newborn elephant twin: ‘He’s not responding!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The newborn elephant calf lay motionless on the floor of the birthing area of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Just seconds after his quick – and shocking – entry into the world Oct. 24, the calf was in trouble. He made no effort to stand. His heart rate was too slow. His breathing was shallow, his temperature too low.
14850.com
Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill
A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua girl, 15, accused of setting deadly Bronx fire
A 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua has been connected to a deadly arson fire in New York City. Police tell NBC that the fire took place in the Bronx on Jan. 29. Twenty-nine-year-old man, Abdoukarim Sakolly, died in the fire. Police say the girl, described as a “chronic runaway,” knew people...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The Binghamton Pond-Fest set to close
The Binghamton Pond-Fest will be coming to a close on Feb. 5. Now entering its third week, the annual festival hosts a series of games at Chenango Valley State Park's mechanically refrigerated outdoor pond. On Thursday, the festival was forced to shutter its doors early due to cold temperatures, but has now returned in full steam.
Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
Binghamton Area’s Most Expensive House for Sale Includes ‘Private Beach’
From time to time, I like to take a ride around various parts of the Southern Tier to just look at some of the beautiful architecture. Our communities have many wonderful buildings, some of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Our area has many amazing homes as...
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
33-year-old man hospitalized after being sliced with knife at Skyline, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man was hospitalized after being sliced with a knife at the Skyline Apartments Monday morning, police said. At 7:45 a.m. the 33-year-old man fought with another man while in the parking lot of the apartments at 753 James Street, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
Comments / 2