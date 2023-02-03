ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

informnny.com

Enjoy five new Dunkin’ Donuts Valentine’s Day specials

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The season of love is here and Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating with select Valentine’s Day-themed drinks and sweets. From heart-shaped donuts to flavored jelly hearts, Dunkin’ Donuts lovers can enjoy their favorite drinks in red and pink while checking out the grocery aisle from Dunkin’ x Frankford Candy.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Skyline tenants had hot water restored, now it’s cold again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a week without hot water, Larry Fuller was happy to turn on his faucet this weekend. “Oh that felt so good,” Fuller recalled. “It felt so good, I thought, oh finally.”. That feeling was short-lived. “Then this morning when I was...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again

The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
UTICA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Restaurants to bring new life to Armory Square

New restaurants will join a cocktail bar that recently opened at Syracuse’s Armory Square as the area looks to continue its recovery from the economic downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cheryl Chaif, owner of Hops Spot and Tallman Cocktail Co., which opened in December, will be adding a third...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

INHS hopes a beacon shines on the waterfront

ITHACA, N.Y.—As plans for redevelopment of a parking lot on Inlet Island slowly but steadily move forward, non-profit housing developer Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) is prepping its contribution to the redevelopment with a new apartment building that’ll have some lovely waterfront views. The project, called “the Beacon,”...
ITHACA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

COVID and the Greater Ithaca Area, February 6th

While case counts statewide are down, local case counts are mostly up. Tompkins County hospitalizations are also up. Wastewater data is slightly up or flat. Last week’s Ithaca wastewater testing series climbed slightly from the previous January 18th result. Cayuga Heights reported a very slightly higher result to the New York State wastewater dashboard, but is bouncing around less than before. (Ithaca has about five times as many customers.)
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill

A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua girl, 15, accused of setting deadly Bronx fire

A 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua has been connected to a deadly arson fire in New York City. Police tell NBC that the fire took place in the Bronx on Jan. 29. Twenty-nine-year-old man, Abdoukarim Sakolly, died in the fire. Police say the girl, described as a “chronic runaway,” knew people...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The Binghamton Pond-Fest set to close

The Binghamton Pond-Fest will be coming to a close on Feb. 5. Now entering its third week, the annual festival hosts a series of games at Chenango Valley State Park's mechanically refrigerated outdoor pond. On Thursday, the festival was forced to shutter its doors early due to cold temperatures, but has now returned in full steam.
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
SYRACUSE, NY

