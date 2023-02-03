ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

CBC News

Clan Mothers want to buy vacant Point Douglas lot for $1, build transitional housing for women

A group led by Indigenous women hopes to build a healing village on a plot of vacant land in Point Douglas — but first they need the City of Winnipeg to sell it to them. The city is considering a proposal — brought to its property and development committee Thursday — to sell a Maple Street property to the Clan Mothers Healing Village for $1. The group wants to build a transitional housing and social enterprise facility for women and two-spirit people at risk of violence and sexual exploitation.
dallasexpress.com

Free Emergency Care Offered to U.S. Veterans

U.S. military veterans will now have access to free mental healthcare at any Veterans Affairs hospital or private facility if they find themselves suffering from a suicidal crisis. Availability of the free treatment was announced by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on January 17, according to a news release.

