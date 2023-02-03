Read full article on original website
Missing Missouri children found in Florida grocery store nearly a year after abduction, police say
Police in High Springs, Florida, located two children who were allegedly abducted by their noncustodial mother last year in Missouri after a "routine" vehicle tag check.
CBC News
Clan Mothers want to buy vacant Point Douglas lot for $1, build transitional housing for women
A group led by Indigenous women hopes to build a healing village on a plot of vacant land in Point Douglas — but first they need the City of Winnipeg to sell it to them. The city is considering a proposal — brought to its property and development committee Thursday — to sell a Maple Street property to the Clan Mothers Healing Village for $1. The group wants to build a transitional housing and social enterprise facility for women and two-spirit people at risk of violence and sexual exploitation.
Democrats Defeat Bills Limiting Abortion Access
Organizations that help formerly homeless veterans eligible for $30 million in VA funding
VA anticipates awarding 100 Case Management Grants for up to $300,000 each that would support approximately 150 case manager positions nationwide.
dallasexpress.com
Free Emergency Care Offered to U.S. Veterans
U.S. military veterans will now have access to free mental healthcare at any Veterans Affairs hospital or private facility if they find themselves suffering from a suicidal crisis. Availability of the free treatment was announced by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on January 17, according to a news release.
Still no timeline for Missouri families awaiting summer 2022 food assistance
Missouri has made progress toward gathering the necessary eligibility data to begin distributing the benefits, but state officials still will not provide a timeline for when benefits will be disbursed. The post Still no timeline for Missouri families awaiting summer 2022 food assistance appeared first on Missouri Independent.
